Pahalgam Terror Attack: Tourist From Odisha's Balasore Among Those Killed, CM Majhi Condemns Cowardly Attack

Balasore: A tourist from Odisha is among several killed after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam Tuesday afternoon. Over a dozen tourists have sustained injuries in what is being claimed as the deadliest attack in the region since Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Deceased Prashant Satpathy, a resident of Ishani village who was working as account assistant at CIPET in Balasore, had gone on a family outing to Baisaran valley with his wife and minor son, when terrorists indiscriminately fired at the tourists. As per reports, Satpathy was fatally shot on the head while he was out on a walk on the meadows.

His wife, who was witness to this shocking incident, immediately informed their relatives over the phone. As soon as the news spread, a pall of gloom descended on his village. His family contacted the helpline issued by Anantnag police for assistance and is in touch with Odisha government.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has strongly condemned the 'cowardly attack' on tourists in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. "Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time," Majhi said.