Pahalgam Terror Attack: Three From Bengal Killed; CM Banerjee Calls 'Grim Hour For State'

Kolkata: Three terrorists from West Bengal were among the 26 casualties of the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday.

Describing it to be a "grim hour" for the state, Banerjee said her government was making all the arrangements to get family members of the victims back home from New Delhi, and she was personally overseeing it.

"As per the latest updated information made available to us, 3 persons from our state have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Flight is likely to arrive in Kolkata at 8.30 pm today. Our Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on," she wrote in an X post.

The deceased have been identified as Bitan Adhikari of Baishnabghata, Samir Guha of Sakher Bazar of Behala, both in Kolkata and Manish Ranjan Mishra of Jhalda in Purulia.

Samir Guha. (ETV Bharat)

Guha, a central government employee, was shot dead by militants in front of his wife, Shabri, and daughter, Subhangi. The family left for Kashmir on April 16.

Adhikari, an IT worker who lives in the US, came to Kolkata during his annual trip on April 8 to meet his ailing parents. He was touring Kashmir along with his wife and son and was supposed to reach Kolkata on Thursday.

Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas met the family of Adhikari and assured all possible help in bringing back his body. "The state is contacting the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir administration so that his body can be brought back as soon as possible. The body is currently kept at the Srinagar General Hospital. It will be sent back after autopsy."

Mishra, an Intelligence Bureau official, was posted in Hyderabad and lived with his family there. He was supposed to visit the Vaishno Devi temple from Kashmir.

Manish Ranjan Mishra (ETV Bharat)

"On April 15, my brother went to Ayodhya with his family. From there, he reached Srinagar via Haridwar. The last time I spoke to him was on April 21. My wife informed me about his death on Tuesday afternoon. We were also supposed to visit the Vaishno Devi with him, and left for the same. But returned after getting the news," Vineet Ranjan Mishra, the brother of Ranjan, said.

Extending her condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, Banerjee said her government is standing by them in the crisis. "A grim hour for all of us," she said.