Pahalgam Terror Attack | They Killed My Father In Front Of Me, Recalls Dombivili Resident Rucha Mone

Thane: Rucha Mone, daughter of Atul Mone, a tourist from Dombivali, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is unable to forget what she saw in the Union Territory. The terrorists opened fire on Atul in front of Rucha in Pahalgam.

An emotional Rucha told reporters, "While the tourists were enjoying themselves in a field surrounded by dense forests on the Baisran hills, suddenly terrorists disguised as policemen opened indiscriminate fire on Tuesday afternoon. Three people, my father, uncle and maternal uncle, came within the radar of the terrorists."

"I saw the two terrorists who were firing. They shot my father in front of me. During it, my father was lying on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes," she recalled, even as her voice became very low.

She then recalled that the locals told her and the family to run from the place and save their lives. "We were confused as we could not do anything and just watch in despair," added Rucha.

Atul resided in the Thakurwadi area of ​Dombivali in the Thane district. "My father had gone to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time, and this time, my mother and I were with him. This was my first visit to Jammu and Kashmir. This horrendous incident happened on the first day of our tour," recalled Rucha.

Rucha said she now hopes that her late father will be given justice by the Narendra Modi-led government. Atul worked as a divisional engineer in the Parel workshop of the Central Railway. Along with Atul, his friends Hemant Joshi and Sanjay Lele had also gone to Pahalgam. The duo was mercilessly killed in the terror attack.