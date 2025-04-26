Pahalgam Terror Attack: The History Of Pakistan's Proxy War Against India

Hyderabad: The deadly terrorist attack on tourists at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on April 22, 2025 has brought back into limelight Pakistan's role in fomenting terrorism in the region.

The Genesis Of Militancy In Kashmir

According to an IDSA Journal, ever since the Pakistani raiders and razakars invaded J&K in October 1947 and the state acceded to India, Pakistan has been trying hard to annex J&K by force in the several wars initiated by it against India over the last 78 years.

The Start Of Proxy War Against India

Emboldened by its acquisition of nuclear weapons in 1987, Pakistan hatched a new conspiracy for the annexation of J&K by waging a covert ‘proxy war’ against India through a strategy of ‘bleeding India by a thousand cuts’

1988 Operation Topac

Pakistan’s secretive plot – 'Operation Topac'– devised as early as 1982 and implemented in J&K in 1988 which unleashed havoc. Conspired by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and authorized by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the central objectives of this Machiavellian plan were to instigate terrorism and the unleashing of a proxy war and wrestle Kashmir from India.

How Operation Topac Was Executed

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Directorate of Pakistan was entrusted with the responsibility of executing the plan. The ISI had gained immense experience in organising guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan, with sabotage and terrorism as the weapons of choice, while working together with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The ISI had also surreptitiously siphoned off nearly 60 per cent of the small arms, light weapons, ammunition and explosives supplied to it by the CIA for onward despatch to the Afghan mujahideen. It has been reported that arms and ammunition worth US $5 billion had been pumped into Afghanistan by the US and its allies. In addition, the erstwhile Soviet Union had supplied arms and ammunition worth US $5.7 billion.

Large numbers of these weapons became available to the ISI for equipping Kashmiri militants when the Soviet forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 1989. Profits from the clandestine sale of freely available narcotics from Afghanistan, “donations from Muslim zealots in other countries” and profits from large-scale smuggling activities across the Indian border, provided adequate funds to finance an uprising in J&K.

Massive rigging of elections to the J&K Assembly in March 1987, and the Kashmiri people’s disillusionment with Farooq Abdullah’s allegedly corrupt and inefficient administration, led to spontaneous protest and a call for azadi (independence). Thus the situation was ripe for exploitation and the ISI, which was ready and waiting, stepped in to fan the flames.

How Pakistan Trained The Terrorists

The first phase of the operation began in 1988, when a significant number of young Kashmiri men – fueled by rage and naïve hopes of freedom – crossed the LoC into Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The process of joining the militancy was intense, with recruits travelling through rough terrain, jungles and heights for several days – simultaneously, terror training camps mushroomed along the LoC. Recruits would be inducted into programs and underwent rigorous, extensive training – suggest that these could last from six months to a year and were conducted alongside Afghan Mujahideen and the Pakistan Army.

Terror Groups Supported By Pakistan Groups Supported By Pakistan

In the initial period of the operation, the ISI supported groups such as the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

In the beginning of the 1990s, Pakistan had become wary of JKLF and its apparent and propagated pro-independence nature which did not adhere to the former’s radical plans for Jammu & Kashmir. In the wake of losing Pakistan’s support, JKLF was gradually marginalized and subsequently witnessed its weakening.

Pakistan shifted its focus toward another terrorist organization, Hizbul Mujahideen, which shared the Pakistani vision: first, the merger of Indian Administered J&K with Pakistan; and secondly, the establishment of an Islamic order with the introduction of jihad. It did not take long for Jammu and Kashmir to witness the birth of terrorist organizations that proclaimed the objective of their struggle as the ‘Islamization’ of Kashmir. Terrorist outfits such as Hizb-e-Islami, Harkat-ul-Ansar, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Harkat-ul-Mujahideen - all trained and driven with the fuel of fundamentalist ideologies – began to creep into the Valley.

ISI Created All Parties Hurriyat Conference

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in 1993 was created by Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as explained and admitted by Lieutenant General Mohammad Asad Durrani who served as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Director-General of the Pakistan Army's Military Intelligence in his book, ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’ published in 2018.

Pakistan Trained Militants (PTMs)

In the early 1990s, when local recruits were not hard to motivate, the ISI relied on Pakistan trained militants (PTMs) for organising ambushes of security forces convoys and patrols (using AK-47s and machine guns). PTMs were also employed for executing hit-and-run raids on the Central Police Organisations (CPOs) bunkers and pickets inside urban areas (for which hand grenades and rocket propelled grenades were used). For low-risk tasks such as the planting of anti-personnel landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and to act as carriers of arms, ammunition and messages, locally trained militants (LTMs) were generally employed.

The Entry Of Foreign Mercenaries

At the beginning of 1994-95, the ISI’s recruitment base in Kashmir Valley gradually dried up, though recruitment by force continued for some more time. The ISI then placed its reliance for further operations in Kashmir predominantly on foreign mercenaries. Mercenaries from POK, Pakistan, Afghanistan, several Gulf and West Asian countries including Saudi Arabia and Iraq and many African countries including Egypt, Libya and Algeria, were hired, trained and inducted into the Kashmir Valley.

Dreaded Pakistan Criminals Enter Valley

In addition, criminals undergoing long imprisonment sentences in Pakistani jails were also enticed into participating in the so-called jehad. They were told that their sentences would be reprieved if they successfully completed a tenure of ISI ordained duty in J&K. Gradually, the presence of foreign mercenaries among the militants went up from 15 per cent in 1994 to 40 per cent in end-1998.

Pakistan's Schools Of Terror

According to Observer Research Foundation, Terror training schools, teaching hundreds of new and young recruits in suicide missions and use of sophisticated weapons like Ak-47, Mi-5 and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs), have been active in many parts of Pakistan, including Punjab, North West Frontier Province (NWFP), Waziristan and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Different terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), often with the help of ex-Army soldiers, run these schools or camps. The syllabus, the training and indoctrination are far more sophisticated than the pre-9/11 training camps.

Terror Camps

In a 2016 list of terror camps, areas in PoK such as Abdullah Bin Masud, Shavai Nallah, Garhi Dupatta, Pir Chinasi, Dudhniyal and Shamas-ul-Haq in Muzaffarabad came to light.

Nearly 45-50 terrorists are being trained in each camp.

Intelligence agencies believe the training lasts for 30 to 35 days before the terrorists are sent to their launch pads along the LoC.

Terrorists belonging to terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, HuJI, Al-Badr etc are trained here.

In some camps, militants of smaller mixed groups are also trained.

How Pakistan Infiltrated Terrorists Into Kashmir

The concept from the Pakistani side was to employ trained local Kashmiri youth to foist a supposed, home-grown militancy. They were first recruited, then exfiltrated, trained and then infiltrated back across the LoC.

Through the 90s and even afterwards, it is important to remember that the Valley had infiltration from every direction- even over the Pir Panjal. Since the training camps (ultimately, of them) were spread all over PoK; even well south of the Pir Panjal in the Kotli, Nikial and Mangla areas on the PoK side, infiltration took place in the Jammu division too. Here, staging areas and bases were established.Once inducted there, terrorists could infiltrate further over the Pir Panjal into the Valley. They made use of its high passes, where there was almost no Army or Police deployment.



Terror Financing In Kashmir



The different methods employed for raising finances for terrorism in J&K include



The different methods employed for raising finances for terrorism in J&K include Fake Currency printed in Pakistan;



Collection of donations in some Middle Eastern and European countries, and the



US under the name of ‘Jihad Fund’;



Smuggling drugs;



Extortion from traders, contractors, and affluent people in J&K;



Money sent from Pakistan to militant and secessionist groups operating in J&K



mainly through Hawala (an informal remittance system) and drug dealers;



Funds sent by some Kashmiri businessmen dealing in carpets and handicrafts in Dubai;



Hawala dealers in Mumbai and Delhi;



Zakat (an Islamic tax) and donations;



Haj tours;



MBBS seat racket;



Trans-LoC Trade; and



Legitimate businesses





How Much Pakistan Spends To Sustain Militancy In Kashmir

Vivekananda International Foundation National Security Vol. 4, No. 4, 2021

According to a report in 2021, Pakistan aimed to sustain 250-300 militants in Kashmir, on average.

In the 1990s, the number of militants ranged from 2,000 to 5,000. However, after India erected the concertina wire fencing and an array of advanced sensors on the LoC (2001 onwards), the infiltration has become highly challenging. Hence, Pakistan focuses on local recruitment and keeping 250-300 active militants to keep Kashmir on the boil. ( As on 2021)

According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal (SAPT), every year, USD 250 to 300 million are pumped into the Kashmir Valley for sustaining militancy/terrorism. USD 1 million per militant per year.

per militant per year. According to credible intelligence-based interlocutors, the overall annual outlay should be in the range of INR 1.5-2 billion. Out of this amount, outfits like JeM, HM, and LeT receive funding of INR 500 million to arrange for the smuggling of weapons from Pakistan and the infiltration of militants. The rest, i.e., INR 1 to 1.5 billion, are utilised to provide for logistics and other organizational and operational expenses.

Monthly remuneration of foreign terrorists (FTs) is Rs. 10,000-15,000 and for local terrorists (LTs) is Rs. 3000-10,000.

Ajmal Kasab’s interrogation revealed that he was paid Rs. 1,50,000 and a special holiday package after training.

Organising violent civil protests, including stone-pelting at the encounter sites and during burials. The stone-pelters are paid within the range of Rs. 300 to 500 per incident, and their coordinators Rs. 10,000-12,000.

According to Dr Abhinav Pandya's book Terror Financing in Kashmir, a rough estimate based on field surveys and interviews suggested that Pakistan, on average, spends less than INR 2.5 to 3 lakh in producing one militant.