Pahalgam Terror Attack: Stalin, EPS, Vijay Condemn Attack; State Sets Up Helpline For Victims From Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest in decades, terming the incident as "barbaric". The state also set up a helpline to help the victims from the State who are stuck in the border state.

Though the CM did not divulge details of the victims hailing from the state, a situation bulletin shared by the Union Territory officials showed a doctor from Chennai has been injured in the terror attack.

The CM said he has directed the officials to take up all necessary coordination among them and provide all required assistance to the families of those affected.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at Baisaran meadow near South Kashmir's Pahalgam town in Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon. The terror attack had left 26 people dead, according to PTI. The attack is the deadliest massacre since the 2000 Nunwan base camp attack.

"The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that targeted innocent tourists and claimed multiple precious lives is a barbaric act that shocks the conscience. It deserves the strongest condemnation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families(sic)," the CM wrote in a post on 'X.' "I am deeply saddened to learn that victims include people from Tamil Nadu. I have directed the Resident Commissioner in Delhi to coordinate with J&K authorities and ensure all necessary assistance to the families of those affected," the post read.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami also expressed anguish over the incident.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorism has no place in our Nation & Such despicable acts against civilians are utterly condemnable., My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured(sic)," he said on X.

Meanwhile, a state government release said information has been received that some persons from Tamil Nadu have sustained serious injuries in the terror attack. The CM has directed setting up a 24-hour help centre at New Delhi's Tamil Nadu House. The numbers would be 011-24193300 (Landline) and 9289516712 (Mobile Number with Whatsapp), it said. The CM, the statement said, has directed Aftab Rasool, IAS, Additional Collector (Development), Pudukottai district to leave for Pahalgam to take up coordination work and ensure provision of required medical facilities.

Actor-politician Vijay also condemned the "cowardly and despicable act of violence."

"Deeply pained by the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K, claiming innocent lives, including our Tamil Nadu brethren. I strongly condemn this cowardly and despicable act of violence. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured."