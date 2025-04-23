Pahalgam Terror Attack: Shiv Sena MP Raut Holds BJP's 'Politics Of Hate' Responsible; Demands Shah's Resignation

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the biggest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, holding the BJP's 'politics of hate' responsible. Raut alleged that Shah was a "failed home minister".

"Amit Shah is a failed home minister in the history of the country. The entire country is seeking his resignation. He has no right to occupy that post even for a day," he said. "No one else is (responsible for it). This is a result of the hate that is being spread from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir," he charged.

At least 26 people, most of whom were tourists, including two foreign nationals, were massacred and several were injured when militants belonging to the Resistant Force, a proxy of ISI-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), indiscriminately in a picturesque meadow near the resort town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon. Among the victims, five were from Maharashtra.

"PM Modi had said, 'We will make Jammu and Kashmir a terrorist-free state and a paradise for tourists'. You have sent these tourists to heaven. These rulers are fooling the country, and the people are becoming fools. Tomorrow, these people will go to the homes of those who died and say that they have gone to heaven because they died in paradise. They also said those who died at a stampede in the Maha Kumbh attained salvation," Raut said.

The family members of some of the victims claimed terrorists asked their religion before shooting them down. On it, Raut said, "If terrorists ask for religion before killing people, then BJP's politics of hate is responsible for it." The politics of hate will "boomerang" someday, he claimed.

"They (referring to ruling coalition leaders) are busy 24 hours in forming and toppling elected governments and putting opposition leaders in jail. How will they protect people?" Raut said.

Raut claimed the government will carry out a "surgical strike" and do politics as the Bihar elections are around the corner.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Raut said, "After demonetisation, the PM said this exercise will end terrorism in the country. But, the instances of terror attacks are increasing and they are 'lying' to the Parliament (about terror-related incidents), he alleged. They don't allow information about the incidents to come out in public, Raut claimed.

"If (Eknath) Shinde has the guts, he should ask for the resignation of Shah. He says he will give a befitting reply. Stop the drama. If a befitting reply had been given, 26 people would not have lost their lives," Raut added.

MNS Chief Condemns Attack

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has vehemently censured the attack, extending condolences to those who lost their dear ones. He assured the party's full support to the Central government

"The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offers its heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident... This incident is extremely serious, and on this occasion, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will stand fully behind the government," he posted on X.

Urging the Centre to "deal with these attackers in such a way that even the memory of it should send shivers down the spines of their next 10 generations", Thackeray said, "In 1972, during the Munich Olympics, Palestinian extremists attacked Israeli athletes... After this, Israel eliminated these extremists and the masterminds of the attack in such a manner that fear was instilled in the minds of Palestinians for a long time. The relations between India and Israel are excellent... The central government, by following in Israel's footsteps, should permanently eliminate these terrorists and every single one of their supporters, and I express this expectation."

Highlighting an eyewitness' account that the assailants were asking about the religion of the tourists before slaying them, Thackeray said, "While reading about this attack, a shocking detail came to light... An eyewitness woman stated that the attackers asked about the religion of the person in front of them while firing bullets... Is this your audacity? As I often say in my speeches, if anyone dares to come at our Hindus in this country, we will all unite as Hindus and come at you... No matter where the masterminds behind these attackers are hiding, they must be made to realize what our strength is."

Pointing out the effect of the abrogation of Article 370, he claimed the influx of tourists pointed to some sort of stability in the ever-disputed region. "he central government removed Article 370 from Kashmir. After that, things seemed to be stabilizing somewhat, and there was an increase in the influx of tourists, but if such an attack happens, who will buy land in Kashmir in the future or start businesses? Therefore, the central government should consider this and take concrete action," he said.