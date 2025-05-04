Pahalgam Terror Attack: Russia Calls For Easing India-Pak Tensions Through Diplomacy

New Delhi: With tensions between India and Pakistan rising over the Pahalgam terror attack, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken to his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, and called for a "settlement" of the "disagreements" between the two neighbours under the framework of the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

The Russian embassy said Lavrov held the phone conversation with Jaishankar on Friday. "They discussed topical issues of the Russian-Indian cooperation, as well as the aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations following the terrorist attack near Pahalgam," the embassy said in a statement.

It said Lavrov "called for the settlement of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999".

"The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels," the mission said. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with Lavrov.

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with FM Lavrov of Russia yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice. Also spoke about our bilateral cooperation activities," he said.

The talks between the two foreign ministers came against the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in it.

Many global powers, including the United States and the European Union (EU), have called on both sides to de-escalate tensions while unequivocally condemning the terror strike. India has already asserted that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice.

At a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the attack. The prime minister affirmed that it is a national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

India on April 23 announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down the only operational land-border crossing between the two countries at Punjab's Attari and downgrading diplomatic ties, in view of the cross-border links to the attack.

In response, Pakistan has shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. In fresh punitive measures, India has imposed a complete ban on imports of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect on the grounds of national security and public policy. New Delhi has also suspended all postal services from Pakistan and banned the entry of Pakistani-flagged ships at Indian ports.