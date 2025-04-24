ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Railways Runs Special Katra-Delhi Train To Ferry Stranded Tourists

New Delhi: A special train was run on Wednesday night between Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi to ferry the tourists home in the wake of the recent deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Panic has prevailed among the tourists after the Tuesday's attack which left at least 26 people including a local ponywala dead and several others injured.

Special trains were operated by the railways to bring back the tourists stranded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Railways Runs Special Katra-Delhi Train To Ferry Stranded Tourists After Pahalgam Terror Attack (ETV Bharat)

A special train was run from Katra on Wednesday night which reached New Delhi Railway Station on Thursday morning with the tourists. ETV spoke to the passengers who reached New Delhi Railway Station from Jammu and Kashmir to know their reaction after the attack.

Bharti, who reached New Delhi Railway Station from Katra, said that they were on a family trip to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on 21 April.

“After the terrorist attack, Jammu and Kashmir was closed for two days due to which, we had to face problems for a short time, but later everything was fine. The security arrangements were good. The railways also helped a lot by running special trains for the passengers,” she said.