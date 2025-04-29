ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM Modi, Calls For Special Parliament Session

The opposition believes that a special session of both houses of parliament should be convened, where people's representatives can show unity and determination, Gandhi said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at the Gandhi Smriti Museum, also known as Birla House, after the culmination of a candle march organised by the Congress to pay homage to the Pahalgam terror attack victims, in New Delhi Friday April 25 2025
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at the Gandhi Smriti Museum, also known as Birla House, after the culmination of a candle march organised by the Congress to pay homage to the Pahalgam terror attack victims, in New Delhi Friday April 25 2025 (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to convene a special session of the Parliament in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharing his April 28 letter on X on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he has requested the Prime Minister to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest. "At this critical time, India must show that we always stand together against terrorism," Gandhi wrote in his post.

His letter to PM Modi reads: "The terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The opposition believes that a special session of both houses of parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest."

The Opposition has showcased its support to the central government against the backdrop of the Pahalgam tragedy in which Pak-based terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam on April 22.

The attack shook the country with demands for action against the perpetrators as well as the alleged plotters in Pakistan, further straining the ties between the two countries, which are now on the brink of an armed conflict.

Gandhi travelled to Kashmir on April 25, where he met with the injured tourists and also had a meeting with J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

