Pahalgam Terror Attack: Plea In SC Seeks More Security For Tourists In Hill States

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, a plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and the states to take safety measures for the protection of tourists visiting hill states and remote places, and to deploy armed forces in places where tourists gather in large numbers.

The plea has been filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari. At around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, terrorists struck Baisaran, a meadow around six km from Pahalgam in south Kashmir, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others. The attack pricked the bubble of normalcy in Kashmir, leaving the valley and the rest of India seething with anger and sorrow.

The plea filed by Tiwari sought direction for the safe and secure Amarnath yatra, which is going to start in Jammu and Kashmir. The plea also sought direction for the arrangement of proper medical facilities in tourist places especially the remote hilly and valley areas where tourists visit and gather so that there can be prompt medical aid at the time of any emergency situation.

The plea contended that the economy of most of the north Indian states mainly depends upon the tourism sector as a large number of tourists visit during summer season, and added that terrorist attacks may reduce and impact the economy of the sector. The plea emphasised on taking safety measures for the protection of tourists.

The plea contended that in the recent Pahalgam attack there were not any kind of security arrangements despite the fact that it is a sensitive area. The plea submitted that the UN organisation counter-terrorism wing has a set of guidelines for protection of tourists, which is not being followed by India.