Pakistani Women Married To Kashmiri Men Face Heartbreaking 'Separation' Pangs

Jammu: The escalating tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack has left a wound that appears too deep to heal and its undercurrents have a bearing on the family lives of couples.

Since the India has asked Pakistani nationals to leave India by April 27 in response to the killings of 26 people including 25 tourists at Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Pakistani women married to Kashmiri men and their kids are bearing the brunt.

The women from Pakistan, who are married to locals of Kashmir Valley, are left with no option but to leave their husbands and kids behind. Two families in the Doda town of the namesake district are getting 'divided' as Pakistani women, who were married to Indian nationals, have been told to leave India within the stipulated time.

Arshad Hussain Rangrez's family is one such. The Doda resident's wife is from Pakistan. Authorities have served her notice to leave the country on her own.

"Arshad has four children, three were born in Pakistan whereas one was born here. Now, his wife and three children have been told to leave within the given time. They were kept in preventive detention for a night in women's cell Doda but were allowed to go back home in the town with a direction to follow the orders of the Government of India," a close relative of Arshad Hussain Rangrez told ETV Bharat.

"Now, the irony is that the mother has to take three children along and their father will have to stay back with the youngest child, who is a five-year-old. It is like mourning in the house and all the relatives have gathered to bid adieu to them," he said.

There is another family which is also facing the same. These families are planning to leave the town during the night. On April 22, heavily armed terrorists killed 26 people including 25 tourists and a local horse puller Syed Adil Hussain Shah in Baisaran valley after which GoI took several steps to punish Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and killing tourists.

One such move was to cancel all the visas to Pakistani nationals and they have been given time to leave the country by April 27.

The genesis of the crisis

The genesis of this situation lies in a policy decision taken in 2010 under then-Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. With New Delhi’s approval, the Jammu and Kashmir government launched a rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri youth who had crossed over to Pakistan between 1989 and 2009 during the peak of insurgency.

Official figures reveal that of the 4,587 Kashmiri men who had relocated to Pakistan, only 489 returned under this policy, often using Nepal as a route. Among them, many brought along Pakistani wives and children who have since settled in Kashmir.

However, the policy was abruptly halted in 2016, leaving many of these families in legal limbo making them citizens of nowhere.