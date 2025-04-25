Indian Army Responds After Pakistani Troops Fire Along LoC

New Delhi: The Indian Army effectively responded to firing by Pakistan military at some places along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, military sources said. There were no reports of any casualties, they said.

"Small Arm Firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan Army. Effectively responded to by Indian Army. No casualties," Indian Army officials said.

The firing by Pakistan Army comes amid increasing tensions between the two sides over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. "There were incidents of small arm firing at some places on Line of Control initiated by Pakistan," said a source. "The firing was effectively responded to," it said.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.



"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.



He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.