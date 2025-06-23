Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA To File Chargesheet Within 95-100 Days

New Delhi: Terming the arrest of Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, a major breakthrough into the ghastly Pahalgam massacre investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it will file a chargesheet in this case in the next 95 to 100 days.
“As we have got five days remand of the duo, we are hopeful to get major leads into the Pahalgam terror attack. We will file the chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case at the earliest,” said a senior investigative official highlighting that the agency has been conducting a fast track probe ever since it took over the case.
During the interrogation of the duo, the agency, according to the official, will also try to find out the names of other people connected directly or indirectly with the massacre.
The federal agency has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the case registered after the attack on April 22.
The two were harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the attack that killed 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, and injured 16 others.
Parvaiz from Batkote and Bashir from Hill Park in Pahalgam have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
“The duo had harboured the three armed terrorists at Hill Park before the attack. They provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists. At least 180-days are applicable to file chargesheet in cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other designated offences handled by the NIA,” the official said.
“Usually, we take a 60 or 90-day period to file a chargesheet in criminal cases but in terror related cases under UAPA, we get 180 days and complete the investigation within this timeframe,” the official informed.
NIA took over the case following orders from the Home Ministry on April 27, five days after the devastating terror attack.
The three members NIA team led by an IG level officer and accompanied by a DIG and an SP examined the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack at Baisaran valley.
“The eyewitnesses were questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to the terror attack,” an NIA official said.
The NIA team also scrutinised the entry and exit points for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The NIA team was also aided by forensic and other experts during the process of collecting evidence.