Pahalgam Terror Attack: NIA To File Chargesheet Within 95-100 Days

New Delhi: Terming the arrest of Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, a major breakthrough into the ghastly Pahalgam massacre investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said it will file a chargesheet in this case in the next 95 to 100 days.

“As we have got five days remand of the duo, we are hopeful to get major leads into the Pahalgam terror attack. We will file the chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case at the earliest,” said a senior investigative official highlighting that the agency has been conducting a fast track probe ever since it took over the case.

During the interrogation of the duo, the agency, according to the official, will also try to find out the names of other people connected directly or indirectly with the massacre.

The federal agency has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the case registered after the attack on April 22.

The two were harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the attack that killed 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, and injured 16 others.

Parvaiz from Batkote and Bashir from Hill Park in Pahalgam have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).