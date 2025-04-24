ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mortal Remains Of IB Officer Manish Ranjan Reach Ranchi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

Ranchi: The mortal remains of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Manish Ranjan Mishra, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday. Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi, along with others, was present at the Ranchi airport when the body of the IB officer arrived. His last rites will be performed in Jhalda in West Bengal.

Manish Ranjan, posted in Hyderabad, went on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir along with his family members, and was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife and children.

A native of Sasaram in Bihar, Manish's family settled in Jhalda in West Bengal after his father, Mangalesh Mishra, retired as the headmaster of Jhalda Hindi High School in Ranchi, a few years ago. Manish had also served in the Intelligence Bureau in Ranchi.

Vineet Ranjan, Manish's brother, said, "The family was in shock to know that he was no more. Our parents are inconsolable after the news of his demise. Manish went on a trip with his wife and two children. He was shot dead in front of them. Terrorists did not harm the family members, but opened fire after seeing his ID card."

"Manish got married to Jaya, a resident of Prayagraj, in 2010. They have two children, a 12-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter," Vineet added. The deadly terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people in Baisaran in Pahalgam, took place on April 22.

