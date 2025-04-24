ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mom Of Shivamogga Man Laments Last-Minute Change In Trip From Rajasthan To Kashmir

Shivamogga: Little did Sumathi, the grieving mother of Manjunath Rao (47), who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, know that a last-minute change in the trip plan of his son would turn out to be macabre.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sumathi said, "My son was so excited about the trip. Initially, he planned to visit Rajasthan, but due to the intense heat, he changed his plan to Kashmir, believing the weather would be pleasant this time of the year. Friends who had recently visited Kashmir had reassured him about the safety of the region."

A resident of Vijayanagar in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka, Rao went to Pahalgam with his wife, Pallavi, and son Abhijaya. He had been busy building a house over the past year, which hardly allowed the family to go on any pleasure trip. The trip to Kashmir, she said, was a long-cherished dream of Rao.

"It was a one-week trip, something he had looked forward to for a long time. The tour package was arranged by his friends. Despite my unease, he comforted me over the phone just two days ago, saying, "Times have changed, Amma. There's nothing to worry about," Sumathi said.

"I was eagerly waiting to see my son in happiness. I never imagined he would come in a coffin," Sumathi said in a choking voice.

"My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes," Pallavai said over the phone. She further said she asked the terrorists to kill her as well, to which they replied that she should be alive to convey the message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.