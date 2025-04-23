ETV Bharat / bharat

My Daughter Saw Her Husband Being Shot Dead: Mom-In-Law Of Pahalgam Victim From Bengaluru

Security personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Anantnag district ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Two families from Karnataka were left grief-stricken after the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives.

Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru, who was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and three-year-old son, was shot dead by terrorists. His wife, Sujatha, and their child survived the attack.

According to Vimla, Sujatha’s mother and a resident of Mattikere in Bengaluru, Bharath was killed in front of his wife and son.

"My daughter called me a short while ago. She said she is safe at an army camp and will go to the hospital to claim her husband’s body once her brother reaches Pahalgam. She told me the shooting happened right in front of her," Vimla told PTI Videos.

She added that once Sujatha realised her husband was dead, she picked up his identity cards and fled the scene with her son.

In Shivamogga, Roopa, sister of Manjunath Rao—another victim of the attack—said this was the family's first trip outside the state for a holiday.

According to her, a friend of Manjunath called at around 4.30 pm. to inform her that he had been hospitalised. "But we came to know of his death through the news," she said.

Roopa, who was vacationing at her ancestral home in Thirthahalli, said her brother had travelled to Pahalgam with his wife and son.