Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Lands In Delhi After Cutting Short His Saudi Visit; Meets Doval, Jaishankar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, he cut short his visit following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia and decided to cut short his visit, according to government sources. He was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night. However, he arrived in India early Wednesday morning after a terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lost no time upon his arrival and held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said. Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials. The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.

Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long period.