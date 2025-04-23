Pahalgam Terror Attack | Karnataka Government Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Deceased

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of tourists from Karnataka, who were shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Three tourists - Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga, Bharat Bhushan and Madhusudhan, both from Bengaluru- who along with their families, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir on a summer vacation, were among the 26 tourists who were shot dead by terrorists.

Besides the compensation, the Karnataka Government has also arranged a special flight to safely bring back 40 tourists from Karnataka. "The government even wanted to arrange a special flight to bring back the bodies of Manjunath and Bharat Bhushan. But dropped the plan as the Union Government has arranged special flights for the transportation of bodies to their respective places," the Chief Minister said.

The bodies of Manjunath and Bharat Bhushan are expected to arrive in Bengaluru late tonight, while Madhusudhan's body is likely to be taken to Nellore, his native via Chennai.

Siddaramaiah blamed the failure of the central intelligence agencies for the terror attack on tourists. "It's a well-planned attack and prima facie it appears that there is an intelligence failure. Earlier it was Phulvama and now Pahalgam. There is an intelligence failure," he said.

He also urged the Union Government to ensure the safety and security of the people. "The Centre must do its job of providing security to the people of the country," he added.