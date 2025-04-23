ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir CM Calls All-Party Meet To Discuss Fallout Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday.
File Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed and a dozen others were injured.

"In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam, I have called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly," Abdullah posted on X.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre at 3 pm on Thursday.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or party -- it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah wrote in the letter to various political party heads.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and "custodians of democratic values" to come together and stand united in response, irrespective of political affiliations.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he has convened an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed and a dozen others were injured.

"In the aftermath of the attack in Pahalgam, I have called an all-party meeting tomorrow afternoon. I have sent out letters of invitation to all major political parties, all honourable Members of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir and the Leader of Opposition in the J-K assembly," Abdullah posted on X.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre at 3 pm on Thursday.

"I write to you with a heavy heart, in the aftermath of the horrific attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. The lives lost and the anguish inflicted upon innocent citizens have deeply shaken us all. This is not merely a tragedy for a region or party -- it is a wound upon the very soul of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah wrote in the letter to various political party heads.

The chief minister said it was the collective responsibility of the political leaders as representatives of the people and "custodians of democratic values" to come together and stand united in response, irrespective of political affiliations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK ALL PARTY MEETJAMMU KASHMIR CM OMAR ABDULLAHPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.