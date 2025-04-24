ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Cabinet Advises LG To Summon Special Legislative Assembly Session

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has advised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to call a special session of the legislature over the Pahalgam attack on tourists.

"The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on 28th of April 2025 at Jammu at 10:30 am," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

As many as 26 tourists were killed and several others injured after terrorists attacked them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag district on Tuesday.