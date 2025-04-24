Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Cabinet Advises LG To Summon Special Legislative Assembly Session

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has advised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to call a special session of the legislature over the Pahalgam attack on tourists.
"The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on 28th of April 2025 at Jammu at 10:30 am," a government spokesperson said in a statement.
As many as 26 tourists were killed and several others injured after terrorists attacked them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag district on Tuesday.
The attack drew widespread protests in Jammu and Kashmir and a one-day shutdown was observed on Wednesday against the attack in the union territory.
Following the attack, union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in Srinagar for two days and gave a slew of directions to security forces. Shah also paid tributes to the victims before their bodies were flown to their native places.
The attack has dealt a blow to the tourism sector which was thriving after the COVID-19 lockdown and abrogation of Article 370.