ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Cabinet Advises LG To Summon Special Legislative Assembly Session

A government spokesperson said the council of ministers decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session of Legislative Assembly.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K Cabinet Advises LG To Summon Special Legislative Assembly Session
Omar Abdullah. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 8:20 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has advised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to call a special session of the legislature over the Pahalgam attack on tourists.

"The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on 28th of April 2025 at Jammu at 10:30 am," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

As many as 26 tourists were killed and several others injured after terrorists attacked them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The attack drew widespread protests in Jammu and Kashmir and a one-day shutdown was observed on Wednesday against the attack in the union territory.

Following the attack, union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in Srinagar for two days and gave a slew of directions to security forces. Shah also paid tributes to the victims before their bodies were flown to their native places.

The attack has dealt a blow to the tourism sector which was thriving after the COVID-19 lockdown and abrogation of Article 370.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has advised Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to call a special session of the legislature over the Pahalgam attack on tourists.

"The Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, today decided to advise the Lieutenant Governor to summon a special session of Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on 28th of April 2025 at Jammu at 10:30 am," a government spokesperson said in a statement.

As many as 26 tourists were killed and several others injured after terrorists attacked them in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam health resort in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The attack drew widespread protests in Jammu and Kashmir and a one-day shutdown was observed on Wednesday against the attack in the union territory.

Following the attack, union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in Srinagar for two days and gave a slew of directions to security forces. Shah also paid tributes to the victims before their bodies were flown to their native places.

The attack has dealt a blow to the tourism sector which was thriving after the COVID-19 lockdown and abrogation of Article 370.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKJK CABINET SPECIAL ASSEMBLY SESSION

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.