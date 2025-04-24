Pahalgam Terror Attack: J&K All-Party Meeting Supports Centre; Urges States To Safeguard Kashmiris

By Mir Farhat

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an all-party meeting on Thursday, two days after the dastardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam of Anantnag district, which supported the steps taken by the Union Government a day earlier, like the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. It also urged the protection of Kashmiris in other states.

Held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, the meeting was attended by all political parties, including the opposition BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party and Peoples Conference and other smaller parties.

About 26 tourists, including a local, were killed and 17 were injured in the attack, which led to widespread protests and condemnation across the nation. A day-long shutdown was observed in the Valley as traders suspended businesses while private schools were shut.

The three-hour meeting was attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra, PDP leaders Basharat Bhukari and Mehboob Beg; Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, former ministers Ghulam Hassan Mir and Hakeem Yaseen, People's Conference president Sajad Lone, former minister Imran Raza Ansari, AIP leaders, minister Sakina Itoo and other leaders. Two NC MPs, Aga Ruhullah, Mian Altaf, and BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khattana, were also in attendance.

The participants unanimously condemned the attack and observed a two-minute silence to honour the victims. At the end, Abdullah said all participants passed a resolution to express "deep shock and anguish over the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam".

"We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians. Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat, and the idea of India, which has long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region," Abdullah read out from the resolution.

He further read, "We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts in bringing these perpetrators to justice. In doing so, we affirm that no act of terror can ever weaken our resolve or extinguish our indomitable spirit. We also support the steps taken by the Union government yesterday (Wednesday)."

The resolution also appealed to the governments of all states and union territories to come forward with an unwavering commitment to protect the Kashmiri students and citizens who find themselves far from home in these trying times.

"These individuals, whether travelling or residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, must be safeguarded against any form of harassment, discrimination or intimidation," it said.

The resolution also called upon all political parties, community leaders, religious institutions, youth groups, civil society organisations and media organisations in Jammu & Kashmir and the country to maintain calm, resist the provocations of those who seek to disrupt harmony and continue working together for the peace and development of the region.