Pahalgam Massacre: Kashmir Bleeds Again, Diplomatic Blowback Begins, But When Does It Stop?

Kashmir, a region known for its breathtaking landscapes, sees spring as a time of joy. Snow begins to melt, flowers bloom, and tourists flock to soak in its beauty. That was the case with the state famously called Heaven on Earth, until Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Soon the peace was shattered by gunfire and by the time it stopped, 26 people were dead and dozens were injured. These were tourists, who had come for the beauty but met with horror.

All fatalities were men. Survivors said the terrorists only went for non-muslim men. This is not only 26 men but 26 families, destroyed forever, children will grow up without fathers, spouses have lost their partners, and parents will have to attend their son's funeral. This is what the terrorists wanted – to instil fear and attack the spirit of Kashmir. But, Kashmiris have refused to surrender to fear and are standing against the attack and in solidarity with the people. Candlelight marches and community gatherings took place, sending a powerful message: terrorism would not break their spirit and not kill innocent people in the name of Kashmir.

Ambush in Paradise

Baisaran Valley is just five kilometers from Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination. The only access to the valley is by foot or horseback. On the day of the attack, about 4000 tourists were in the area. Seven terrorists entered the valley and opened fire in broad daylight, using a brutal Hamas-style approach of attacking civilians without warning.

This was one of the deadliest terror attacks in India in the last two decades since the 26/11 Mumbai attack in 2008. Security experts believe that Pakistan-based terror groups planned this attack as part of an effort to damage Kashmir’s rising tourism and peaceful atmosphere.

“You can expect such shock and awe incidents at sporadic intervals especially when foreign dignitaries are in India, for instance, this attack has been timed to coincide with the visit of US Vice President, JD Vance and the PM's visit to Saudi Arabia,” said Brigadier Pramathesh Raina (retd).

The location Baisaran Valley is just five kilometers from Pahalgam where the attack took place (ETV Bharat)

Strike on Serenity

Tourism plays a vital role in Kashmir’s economy. Since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019, tourism numbers have surged, with over 20 million visitors in 2024 compared to 6 million in 2017. The Tulip Garden in Srinagar alone welcomed 800,000 visitors, at least 3000 of them were international tourists.

The government had made significant efforts to improve the region’s image — In May 2023, G20 delegates visited Srinagar, the government encouraged film shoots, and expanded infrastructure. In a way Kashmir was sold to the world as a safe, and growing state and Pahalgam was at the heart of this entire story as this little valley is a gateway to the Amarnath pilgrimage.

However, the recent terror attack has left the region in turmoil. About 90 per cent of hotel and travel bookings are being cancelled, shattering local businesses. “I took loans to renovate my hotel, and now I have lost everything,” said Madhu, a hotel owner in Jammu and Srinagar. Drivers and local guides have also lost work as visitors cancel their trips.

Tourism is responsible for approximately 8% of Jammu & Kashmir’s GDP. This attack aimed not only to cause physical harm but also to damage the region’s economy and spirit.

Colonel Shastri of the Indian Army (name changed on request), who is posted in Kashmir says for years, the terrorists avoided targeting tourists since they wanted local support and avoided global outrage. But this is gone now. That's why this attack is different. "It is not just a security threat but an attack on Kashmir's stability, recovery, and livelihood," says Col Shastri.

Despite the shock, Kashmiris stood united in protest. For the first time in 35 years, local businesses closed their shops in solidarity. Newspapers published black pages, and locals opened their homes to shelter frightened tourists. A local man, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, even tried to protect others before he was killed by the attackers. He picked up a fight with the terrorist and snatched his gun, which earned some time for tourists to escape. This is the true spirit of Kashmir — one that defies hatred and violence.

Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Kashmiri Shawl Vendor Who Risked His Life To Carry Injured Tourist To Safety (ETV Bharat)

Kashmiris held Candle March after the Pahalgam massacre (ETV Bharat)

New Name, Same Bloodshed

Following the attack, police released sketches of the attackers: Ashif Fauji, Sulaiman Shah, and Abu Talah. The terror group TRF (The Resistance Front) claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF is a rebranded name for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror organisation that is trying to appear more “local". The outlet was on a global watchlist so Pakistan relaunched it with a new name, TRF. It meant that the name had no Islamist word like "Lashkar", and second it now had a word like "resistance" in the name, a loose attempt to brand it as a locally led movement, which fails to fool anyone.

The attack followed familiar tactics — targeting civilians in a highly organised operation, similar to the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. That was a larger-scale operation but similarities can be seen – the massacre of civilians, military-grade weapons, and pre planned operation. There's just one country that has its fingerprints all over this massacre – Pakistan. The build-up was a meeting that was held in February in Rawalakot, a city in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. They called it a solidarity meeting but it wasn't a political conference but a terrorist summit where Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and representatives of Hamas gathered under one roof. To top it up, the speech of Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah where he called Kashmir Pakistan's 'jugular vein'. "Our stance on Kashmir is absolutely clear. It is our jugular vein, it will be our regular and we will not forget it. We will not leave our Kashmiri brothers in their heroic struggle that they are waging against the Indian occupation."

The terrorists carried military-grade weapons, American-made M4 carbine assault rifles and AK 47. Survivors say some of them spoke Pashto, the language only spoken in Afghanistan and Pakistan. This trail leads across the line of control, yet, Pakistan is acting shocked and saying they have no connection to the attack. Instead, Pakistan is blaming homegrown terror – the non-state actors. Islamabad, on the other hand, is calling the attack "concerned" not the act of terror but "concern". It is interesting that Pakistan hosts terrorists as distinguished guests, and runs away when they open fire. This is more complicity than concern.

India prepares to retaliate against Pakistan over the April 22 terror attack on tourists (ETV Bharat)

Made in Pakistan, Yet Weaponised Denial

The world is watching as Pakistan struggles with a collapsing economy, rising inflation, and widespread discontent among its population. The Pakistani military is in desperate need of a scapegoat, and who is better than the neighbour at the Eastern border. Pakistan has repeatedly blamed India for violence in Kashmir. The October 7 attack showed the intensity of psychological warfare, the symbolism, and the global media attention, the Pakistani terror planners took notes and followed the same rule book. Their message is clear, but the "concerned act" is funny.

Pakistan’s hypocrisy is evident: its military leaders live in luxury while ordinary citizens struggle for bread. They ask for financial aid while secretly funding terrorism. Their double-dealing is clear for all to see. The council trains terrorists, gives them weapons and shelters them, yet dare to act shocked when they do exactly what they are fed for. The blood in Pahalgam is not only in the hands of the terrorists but also on the generals who train them, the politicians who shelter them and the clerics who radicalise them. Still, the nation dares to call itself anything but a terror factory.

"It is high time that India responds to the magnitude that it never forgets. We need to push the dagger deep into its heart so it bleeds them dry. This is a cowardly and dastardly attack on innocent civilians akin to the attack by Hamas on Israeli innocent civilians. The perpetrators and those behind this should pay and shouldn't be spared. Up till now, the Pakistani army chose their opposition from within their country, this time they have made the mistake of challenging India for which they ought to pay dearly," says Captain Atool Sinha, NM (retd).

The timing of the attack raises further suspicion. Kashmir had been slowly recovering from years of turmoil, with elections scheduled after six years, rising tourism, and renewed interest from filmmakers. More than 350 films and web series have been shot in the last five years. So, Kashmir was finding its feet again. Then, this attack came at the moment when India was being celebrated globally for its role on the world stage. “This seems too convenient,” said Brigadier Raina.

A Massacre or an ‘Incident’?

Let's turn our heads to the west now. Global leaders were quick to condemn the terror attack. U.S. President Donald Trump called Indian Prime Minister Modi, while China expressed its disapproval, and many other nations offered support. However, some international media outlets were more cautious in their language. BBC and The Guardian avoided calling the attack terrorism outright, and the New York Times placed the term “terrorist attack” in quotation marks. Turkish news agency TRT referred to the incident as a “shooting Incident” rather than terrorism.

Why the double standard? When similar events happen in other parts of the world, such as the U.S. or Israel, the term “terrorism” is used immediately. Yet, when violence strikes India, the same media is reluctant to label it as such.

Indian Hits Back

In a strong response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, the Indian government has announced a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. Following a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media on the government’s decisions.

The Indus Waters Treaty, 1960 was abandoned with immediate effect.

The integrated check post Attari is closed effective immediately.

Pakistan Nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

Any SV AS visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled.

India will be withdrawing its own defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The Defence, Military, Naval and Air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona Non-Grata, they will have a week to leave India.

The overall strength of the High Commission will be reduced from the current 55 to 30.

"From a strategic perspective, the Indus Waters Treaty has disproportionately favoured Pakistan, even though all the six rivers covered by the treaty originate in India. Abrogating the treaty and giving India control over the river waters, would give India greater strategic leverage over Pakistan. By abrogating the treaty, India could potentially assert greater control over the flow of these rivers, using its position as the upper riparian state to regulate the amount of water flowing into Pakistan. This would give India a powerful tool for applying pressure on Pakistan in times of conflict or crisis," says Brigadier Raina (retd).

The Indus Waters Treaty, 1960 was abandoned with immediate effect. (ETV Bharat)

According to experts, the military options are:

Land Based Operation on POK, a kind of Surgical Strike

Air Strike, fighter jets that have been used before in 2019 when Indian jets bombed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Drones: India has expanded its drone fleet since 2019.

Anti Terror Operation to flush out terrorists operating in the valley.

In retaliation, Pakistan too has responded with almost similar measures including the abeyance of the Shimla Agreement signed in 1972. They have also closed their airspace for India.

Where Was the Army?

While India is still processing the horror of April 22, 2025, a host of videos of the family members who lost their dear men in the terror attack surfaced on the internet. They are asking authorities a very pertinent question – where was the Army? One of the eyewitnesses is heard saying in a video that security reached the attack location after one and a half hours. It's not too quick per se. India must ask a question–did we not see this coming? Sources say the warnings were there. At the beginning of this year, Indian intelligence officials issued a warning about 'a summer in Jammu and Kashmir', which meant increased ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army, and terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley. After warnings, multiple meetings were held in March and April in New Delhi.

Additionally, a Unified Command Headquarters meeting was also held in Srinagar earlier this year chaired by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The Unified Command Headquarters includes all security forces and intelligence agencies, whether on borders or in the hinterland. This turns the head towards the authorities. Could this have been avoided?

It is also important to note that whenever the US Presidents or Vice Presidents have visited India, Jammu and Kashmir has always been under threat. For instance, in 2000 Chittisinghpura Massacre, where 35 Sikh villagers were killed on the eve of American President Bill Clinton's state visit to India. Kashmiris say, since then this has been a routine in Jammu and Kashmir that whenever a US dignitary arrives in New Delhi, security alerts are sounded in Kashmir. Brigadier Raina also hints at this when he said, "timed to coincide with the visit of US Vice President, JD Vance."

US Vice President, JD Vance and the PM Modi (ETV Bharat)

Despite this, the attackers were able to carry out their plan in broad daylight. The bigger question is, how did the terrorists manage to carry out this attack? Did Indian security forces take the warnings lightly? Was there a lapse in security? The investigation can reveal the answers.

Meanwhile, Indian armed forces have launched an operation to track the terrorists down. The buildup to this attack began about two weeks ago when the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire agreement multiple times. So the first threat assessment by the Indian intelligence agencies came true. The ceasefire violations didn't stop, rather increased which forced the Indian Army to retaliate and launch a combing operation to find traces of cross-border infiltration. However, some terrorists found a way to sneak past the Indian security forces, which led to the massacre in Pahalgam. On the following day of the massacre, the Indian Army killed two to three terrorists in the Valley.

File photo of Army personnel keeping vigil along the LoC in J&K. (ETV Bharat)

"Time to Hit Where It Hurts the Most"

Initial reports suggest that Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for the killings. Kashmir’s mountainous terrain makes it difficult to monitor every area, and with ongoing cross-border firing, the situation remains complex.

However, the attack is an urgent call for India to act decisively — not just to capture the killers but to dismantle the larger network that supports terrorism in the region. "We should not go overboard and take it out on the locals. Instead, we should use this excuse to do another Balakot on Pakistan. I expect an action bigger or at least more impactful than Balakot which was an action against a terrorist camp. This time we should hit where it hurts – directly at the Pakistani Army and then be prepared to climb up the escalation ladder," opines Brigadier Raina.