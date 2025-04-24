Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Extended Sightseeing In Kashmir Valley Saved 70 Tourists From Tamil Nadu

Chennai: When terrorists launched a brutal attack on innocent civilians Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, just a few kilometers away, a group of 70 tourists from Tamil Nadu was enroute to the 'mini Switzerland', the attack site, completely unaware of the tragedy. While they were supposed to reach Pahalgam before 3PM that day, their visit was delayed due to extended sightseeing in the pristine picturesque valleys of Kashmir. Close to Pahalgam, when they heard of the massacre, they thanked their stars. For, it was this unplanned prolonged sightseeing that kept them safely away from the deadly terror attack.
As per reports, 70 people associated with the Tamil Nadu Automobiles Association had gone on a tour to Kashmir on April 19. As per their travel schedule, they had planned their visit to Pahalgam on April 22. Luckily, they escaped the terrorist attack as their departure from previous destination was delayed by three hours.
Tamil Nadu government has facilitated their safe return to Chennai by flights and arranged their transport to their respective hometowns.
Following her return, one of the tourists Ananthi, who works as a nursing supervisor at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, narrated, "The first two days of the Jammu & Kashmir trip were surreal and we enjoyed a lot. We visited several places during this time. Suddenly, the terror attack turned everything upside down. The same Jammu & Kashmir became scary."
"How do people live in such tense environment?" she exclaimed, adding, "In the aftermath of the attack, soldiers were deployed in various places across the valley and helicopters started circling overhead amid intensified security operations. Those scenes actually scared me a lot."
Another tourist Anandan said, "As per our travel schedule, we should have been there at the 'Mini Switzerland' at 3 PM on April 22. However, we spent a lot of time sightseeing before that, so there was delay in reaching Pahalgam."
That delay eventually turned out to be a saviour for them. "I think we escaped this horrific incident because of the delay. Otherwise, I cannot even imagine what would have happened. Goddess Madurai Meenakshi saved us. We also extend our gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for helping us in our return," he said.
The state government has so far rescued over 100 people in two phases. Commissioner of the Tamil Nadu Welfare and Rehabilitation Department, Vallalar, said, "As soon as we received information about the terror attack, Chief Minister MK Stalin immediately ordered rescue of people from Tamil Nadu stranded in the region. Fifty persons were rescued in the first phase, and now 68 more people belonging to Madurai, Trichy, Vellore, Dharmapuri have returned to Chennai. They have been sent to their hometowns."
"We are working round-the-clock to ensure safe return of all 140 people from Tamil Nadu who had been to Jammu & Kashmir on holiday trip," he added.
