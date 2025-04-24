ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: How Extended Sightseeing In Kashmir Valley Saved 70 Tourists From Tamil Nadu

Chennai: When terrorists launched a brutal attack on innocent civilians Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, just a few kilometers away, a group of 70 tourists from Tamil Nadu was enroute to the 'mini Switzerland', the attack site, completely unaware of the tragedy. While they were supposed to reach Pahalgam before 3PM that day, their visit was delayed due to extended sightseeing in the pristine picturesque valleys of Kashmir. Close to Pahalgam, when they heard of the massacre, they thanked their stars. For, it was this unplanned prolonged sightseeing that kept them safely away from the deadly terror attack.

As per reports, 70 people associated with the Tamil Nadu Automobiles Association had gone on a tour to Kashmir on April 19. As per their travel schedule, they had planned their visit to Pahalgam on April 22. Luckily, they escaped the terrorist attack as their departure from previous destination was delayed by three hours.

Tamil Nadu government has facilitated their safe return to Chennai by flights and arranged their transport to their respective hometowns.

Following her return, one of the tourists Ananthi, who works as a nursing supervisor at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital, narrated, "The first two days of the Jammu & Kashmir trip were surreal and we enjoyed a lot. We visited several places during this time. Suddenly, the terror attack turned everything upside down. The same Jammu & Kashmir became scary."

"How do people live in such tense environment?" she exclaimed, adding, "In the aftermath of the attack, soldiers were deployed in various places across the valley and helicopters started circling overhead amid intensified security operations. Those scenes actually scared me a lot."