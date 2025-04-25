Pahalgam Terror Attack: Houses Of Two LeT Terrorists Demolished In South Kashmir

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday demolished the residential houses of two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in the Tral and Bijbhera area of South Kashmir, three days after the Pahalgam attack in which at least 26 tourists including one local ponawala were killed.

Official sources told that the houses of Asif Sheikh at Tral in Pulwama district and that of Adil Thoker in Bijbhera of Anantnag district were razed to the ground by way of blasting after their alleged role surfaced in the Baisaran Pahalgam attack.

At least, 26 people including a local from Pahalgam besides 25 tourists, one of them from Nepal and the rest from various states of India, were killed in the terrorist attack in Baisaran Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Adil Guree, a resident of Guree village in Bijbehara block of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, is believed to have been involved in the Pahalgam attack. He has been declared the most wanted, and the Anantnag Police have offered an award of Rs 20 lakh for any specific information on him. Two Pakistani nationals were also declared most wanted in the case.

Adil had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terror training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.