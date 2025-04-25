ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Families Cancel Travel Plan To Jammu And Kashmir

The travel agency owners said that the bookings for travelling to Kashmir have been cancelled due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Families Cancel Travel Plan To Kashmir
Man at travel agency office to cancel booking (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST

Prayagraj: In the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people lost their lives, several travel agencies said the bookings for Kashmir have been cancelled due to security reasons. The travel bookings to the valley have dropped, causing a severe blow to tourism.

Rahul Khare, the proprietor of Holiday Unlimited, said Kashmir has been a hot destination for the last four-five years. "Most of the bookings are done here among the hill stations, but as soon as this incident happened, the bookings started getting cancelled from the very next day. All the people who had bookings for summer vacations got panicked and cancelled their bookings," Kharge said.

"People say that they will not pay any kind of charge, because the situation there is not worth going,” he added. The proprietor of the agency said that 12 to 15 families had bookings for Kashmir, all of which have been cancelled.

A tourist who had booked for Kashmir from Prayagraj said, "I had booked tickets for Vaishno Devi to Srinagar. I was supposed to leave on April 28, but due to the terrorist attack, my family has refused to let me go. That is why we have come to the proprietor to cancel our booking.”

"There was a plan to go on the Amarnath Yatra in July. We had to go to a hill station with family to have fun in the summer holidays, but due to the terrorist incident, everyone is scared," he added.

Travel agency proprietors said that Kashmir is not safe for tourists at the moment. Right now, only the tourists who are stranded there are being evacuated. “Right now, everyone is at a loss due to the cancellation of the trips. Talks are going on with hotels and airlines to get a full refund," they added.

