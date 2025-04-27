Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Indian Navy Tests Guns To Show Readiness For Long-Range Offensive Strike

Hyderabad: Amid India-Pakistan tensions against the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy on Sunday said it undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to demonstrate that it was ready to carry out long-range offensive strikes.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy shared a video and some photographs of the firings from its ships. "Indian Navy Ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems and crew for long-range precision offensive strike," it said.

The Navy said it stood combat-ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests. "Indian Navy stands Combat Ready Credible and Future Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests. Anytime Anywhere Anyhow (sic)," the post read.

The latest firing drill comes days after India’s newest indigenous warship, INS Surat, successfully intercepted a fast, low-flying target using a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system in the Arabian Sea recently.

“This achievement demonstrates the Indian Navy’s growing prowess in indigenous warship design, development, and operations, and underscores the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” the Indian Navy said.

Calling it a symbol of India’s defence resilience, the Navy added, “This milestone is a testament to the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and its dedication to Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Tensions Between India And Pakistan Post Pahalgam Attack

India and Pakistan are on the brink of a conflict after terrorists allegedly associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba carried out a dastardly attack on civilians in Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on April 22, killing 26 people, 25 of whom were tourists.

The attack shook the nation, with citizens demanding action against both the perpetrators and the plotters of the attack. Following it, India put in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty and asked all Pakistanis in India to leave the country. Pakistan, in reply, suspended the crucial 1972 Simla Agreement, which was aimed at promoting harmonious ties and establishing peace between India and Pakistan.

Under the Simla agreement, the two countries established the Line of Control, previously called the Ceasefire Line, the border that divides them.