Pahalgam Terror Attack: Facilitate Full Refund, Tourism Ministry Urges Airlines And Service Providers

New Delhi: Amid rising tension and concerns after the deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, the Union Ministry of Tourism has urged airlines and all the tourist service providers to extend assistance to the tourists in every way possible.

As per a letter issued by the Ministry of tourism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, the government has requested all the tourist service providers, travel agents, tour operators, online Travel Aggregators (OTAs), tourist transport providers, hoteliers, and other accommodation units to provide all possible assistance to the tourists including waiving off the cancellation fees.

The letters have been sent to the state tourism department and Directorate General of Civil Aviation for information.

Taking to social media, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated, "In light of the tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans. I have spoken to the concerned authorities and urged airlines, hotels, and tour operators to allow full refunds without hassle."

"The cowardly terrorists will get befitting reply for this attack just what the enemies of humanity deserve. My heartfelt tributes to the citizens who lost their lives in the barbaric attack in Pahalgam," Shekhawat wrote on X.