Pahalgam Terror Attack Demonic, Thanks To Army For Retaliation: Palyam Imam

Thiruvananthapuram: Slamming the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, Palyam Imam Dr VP Shuhaib Maulavi on Saturday showered plaudits on the Indian armed forces for a precise and carefully-planned retaliation.

"The recent terror attack in the country cannot be forgotten in the joy of the festival of sacrifice (Eid al-Adha). About 26 innocent people were mercilessly killed, which can only be described as demonic and inhuman. We condemn the terror attack and join the grief of the families of the victims on this Eid. Undisputedly, killing people unjustly is evil. The Holy Quran clearly states that killing someone unjustly is as cruel as killing all the people on earth," he said at a prayer meeting at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

"No religion, spiritual thought or any terrorist act is acceptable. Everyone needs to be vigilant and careful not to misuse the Pahalgam terror attack. Similar terrorist attacks and related news that shook our conscience should not be used as ploys for political gains and spreading hatred and animosity in society. The military actions proved that our country is united against the attack. I would like to express my gratitude to all soldiers who meticulously worked to make Operation Sindoor an astounding success. Such situations tell us that we should move forward with friendship to protect the unity and integrity of the country," he added.

Referring to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, he said the act is the main problem facing the Muslim community of the country today. "Mosques, madrasas and orphanages should not be lost due to this law. The interim orders and observations made by the Supreme Court on the case are comforting," he added.

Referring to Israel's pummelling of the Palestinians, he said, "Israel is trying to wipe the Palestinians off the world map by challenging human rights and international laws. The cruelty continues by starving small children. The UN has warned that tens of thousands of children will die soon. Israel is targeting innocent people, and special prayers should be offered for the Palestinians."