Pahalgam Terror Attack Cripples Kashmir’s Tourism Industry

New Delhi: Just days ago, the picturesque town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir was teeming with tourists but now, it wears an almost deserted look.

On Tuesday, in what is called the deadliest attack in 25 years, at least 26 people, mostly tourist, were killed by terrorists, sending a jolt through the tourism industry and raising concerns of increased tension between India and Pakistan. The Resistance Front (TRF), an armed group that was unveiled in 2019, claimed responsibility of the killings and has also signalled a change in strategy for militants.

A Surge Cut Short

Pahalgam, the former summer capital for the Maharajas and popular Bollywood destination, has a turbulent past ridden with violence, including the horrific toll after tourists were kidnapped and tortured in the summer of 2022. Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir had just started to surge again when more than 23 million tourists visited in 2024. With government-supported publicity and events, including a G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar, officials were predicting a booming tourism economy for the summer of 2025.

Pahalgam has the Alpine scenery, trekking pathways, river rafting and Bollywood appeal to entice holidaymakers for years in the Kashmir Valley. Unfortunately, violence once again interrupted the fragile but welcoming tourism economy visible in 2024.

“Today, no one is here. All hotels are closed, shops are shuttered, and the streets are empty,” said a local hotelier.

Along the banks of the Liddar River, where tourists once strolled taking in the stunning Himalayan vistas, only silence remains.

Fear and Mass Exodus

The attack has led to a retreat from the valley on a large scale. Thousands of tourists flocked to the airport in desperation to return home, with a few of them ending up paying exorbitant last-minute fares reportedly costing up to Rs 70,000. Even cancellation and reschedule charges have been waived off by airlines and travel portals as per the advisory from the Indian government. The roads leading up to the Srinagar airport are choked not by holiday makers but panicking travellers desperate to get away.

"Flights are now flying out full and returning empty," said Satinder Pal Singh, executive member of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism. "People are canceling tickets from across India. Nobody wants to take a risk. What's worse, the psychological impact may hit all of India's tourism, not just Kashmir.

The government did not try to hide the fact that a portion of the national highway, the Jammu-Srinagar connection, is partially opened in one-direction after landslide in Ramban area on April 20 but it had its own restriction for mobility under unstable terrain conditions. Restricted passage for tourist vehicles was resorted to for organised and safe departure.

Voices of Grief and Resilience

"Heartbreaking to see our guests leaving the Valley after Tuesday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam; it is completely understandable for all to want to leave", said former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Undeterred by the atmosphere of terror, residents came together to help stranded tourists. Several individuals and properties are providing free housing options in the area. Many are waiving cancellation fees entirely, all as part of the broad humanitarian gesture in a moment of crisis.

In the southern district of Doda, mosques relay messages which condemn violence and preach unity and cooperation. Protests were held by regional politicians along with business guilds to decry the attack and demand justice.

A Crippling Blow to Local Livelihoods

Already, economic damage has been done as huge losses were reported for hotels, tour operators, and small businesses dependent on tourists. "About 10% of international bookings have been canceled but the domestic market has been hit much harder. Hotels are refunding payments or offering credits. But the damage is deep," said tourism expert Deepak Choudhary.

The cumulative effect on more than 500 hotels in the area is expected to be staggering, with one property in Pahalgam mentioning that it had canceled over $2400 within only two days. "We've gone from 100 percent occupancy to zero overnight," said a hotel manager looking at his empty lobby.

Security and Symbolism

The attack raises serious questions about the region's security infrastructure. Pahalgam is now not only a tourist destination but a politically charged location as well. It is the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage for several Hindu devotees each year.

The region is almost invariably flooded with soldiers during the pilgrimage season. Checkpoints, drone surveillance and paramilitary patrols are routine. How such a devastating incident occurred despite such tight security has unsettled both residents and security experts.

Tuesday’s attack has renewed attention on the Indian government’s efforts to portray Kashmir as “normalised.” While tourism numbers had indeed grown in recent years, critics argue that the focus on visitor data masks underlying political tensions.

Politicisation of Tourism?

The push to promote tourism in Kashmir has often been viewed through a political lens. Some opposition leaders and human rights advocates have labeled it a form of “cultural invasion” or an attempt to dilute the region’s autonomy and identity. The government's decision to host the 2023 G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar drew sharp criticism from international observers, including UN rapporteurs.

“The government is trying to use tourism to show the world everything is fine but this attack has exposed how volatile the region still is,” said a local political analyst.

While some travellers may still be tempted by reduced airfares, tourism leaders believe this is not enough to bring back confidence. “Only 5% of people may come now but the remaining 95% will not to to Srinagar and the fear will linger,” he added.

With security now a top concern, the government faces a dual challenge, ensuring safety while maintaining the region’s fragile economic revival through tourism.

Meanwhile, the landscape that once echoed with the laughter of tourists is now filled with sirens, checkpoints and uncertainty. Whether Pahalgam, and by extension, Kashmir, can recover from this latest tragedy remains to be seen.