Pahalgam Terror Attack: Congress Chief Kharge Urges Centre To Take All Parties Together

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders from the union territory for an update on Tuesday's horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, asserting that the families of the victims deserve justice.

Kharge urged the Central government to talk to all the political parties together to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress chief said that late on Tuesday night, he spoke to home minister Shah, J-K Chief Minister Abdullah, and senior J-K Congress leaders about the despicable carnage in Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

"Late last evening, I spoke to Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah, our Pradesh Congress Committee President, and other senior leaders of our party," he shared on X.

"Unity in action in the wake of adversity is the need of the hour. This cross-border terror attack should be responded to with an adequate and resolute reply. Government of India must talk to all the political parties to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir and make every possible effort to ensure the safety of tourists," Kharge said.

"Since the horrific Chittisinghpura massacre in 2000, this is among the most brazen and outrageous attempts by terrorists and separatist forces. We firmly reiterate, those who murder unarmed and innocent civilians cannot be human," he wrote.

The Congress veteran said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet in New Delhi on Thursday to deliberate on the matter. "CWC shall meet tomorrow at 11 AM in AICC Office, Delhi (24 Akbar Road) to discuss regarding the same. That is why I have pre-poned my programme, and I am leaving for Delhi," he said.

"This is not a time for partisan politics. It is a moment for collective resolve to ensure justice for those who lost their lives and for their grieving families, by bringing the perpetrators of this terror attack to justice," he added.

Highlight the ill effect of the attack on J&K tourism, he said, "The summer season is just beginning. This is the time when tourists start visiting the region. Tourism is also the biggest source of income for Jammu and Kashmir's economy and its people. People of Kashmir depend only on tourism. So, this year’s economy is collapsed. Govt of India should help them now. At this moment, we all are one. We will be one against the terrorists."

Urging the government to use all might to hunt down the terrorists, Kharge said, "This is a direct attack on the Indian State. The entire nation is in shock. A Pakistani terrorist organization has claimed responsibility. We must give a befitting response. We are all one and we will fight. There should not be claims without doing or without properly managing and finger-pointing. The government must do everything possible to maintain tourists' confidence in the security arrangements of Jammu and Kashmir."

"The Amarnath Yatra is about to begin in a few days, and every year, lakhs of tourists take part in it. Earlier, there have been such attacks in the Yatra also. So the Yatris should be protected well, and security should be tightened. We also expect the government to hold discussions with all political parties to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus once the necessary actions have been taken and full information has been obtained. They should call an All-Party meeting and take some advice. This is not politics, and we don’t want politics in this situation," he added.