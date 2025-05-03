ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress's Channi Questions Surgical Strikes, Backtracks Later

New Delhi: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday questioned the veracity of the surgical strikes against Pakistan in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, but later, backtracked in the face of the BJP's criticism and said that no proof was sought for it.

Speaking at a press conference here after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Channi said the government has not taken any action even after 10 days of the Pahalgam terror attack and claimed that steps, such as annulling visas of Pakistanis and putting the Indus Waters Treaty on hold, have no meaning.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress MP for his remarks, with party spokesperson C R Kesavan saying that Channi, in 2024, disgustingly commented "stuntbaazi" when Corporal Vicky Pahade was killed in the Poonch attack.

"Now, he insults the armed forces again, saying they (the Army) said that we did a surgical strike on Pakistan, but nobody saw it," Kesavan said.

Responding to a question at the press conference, Channi said, "10 days have gone by but no action has been taken by the government. We demand that the government take steps, and the entire country is awaiting to witness what action it takes against Pakistan."

"People are waiting for the 56-inch chest as to when will it act. We demand that the government act fast and give results," he said. The Congress often uses the phrase "56-inch chest" to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to his remarks made in a speech years ago.