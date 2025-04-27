No Pahalgam Effect On Two Pakistani Women: They Can Continue To Stay In Bihar, Hold Long-Term Visas

Bhojpur: Two Pakistani women having long-term visas are being allowed to continue to live in Bihar. Asri Begum of Shahpur and Asma of Koilwar will not have to go to Pakistan under the latest measures being taken after the Pahalgam terror attack. Bhojpur SP said that these two women have long-term visas, and they are allowed to stay here.

"Both Pakistani women have long-term visas. Both these Pakistani women can stay here. Apart from these two, no other Pakistani is staying here," said Raj, SP, Bhojpur. The story of these two women coming to India is interesting. Some people of Ranisagar and Kanaila Panchayat of Bhojpur had gone to live in Pakistan during the partition in 1947. Asri's family was among these people, who went to Pakistan at that time.

Two Pakistani Women Can Continue To Stay In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Asri's Marriage: In 1995, Asri's family visited India from Pakistan for a wedding ceremony on a 2-month visa. During this time, Asri Begum got married to Alamgir Qureshi, a resident of Kanaila village, ward number three under Shivpur Panchayat of Shahpur. After marriage, she stayed back and started living in India with her husband. She has been living in India for about 30 years. She has given birth to five children, including four girls and one boy. Two daughters have also got married in India.

In these 30 years, Asri Begum kept applying for citizenship with her husband in the Home Ministry. Although Asri did not get citizenship, the duration of her visa kept being extended. Now, Asri Begum's visa is valid till 2032.

Asma's story: The second woman is Asma, who lives in Koilwar in Bhojpur district. Asma has a visa till the year 2027. Aamir, son of Wasir Ahmed, a resident of Koilwar in Bhojpur, married Asma, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, in October 2018 in Karachi, Pakistan. On 22 July 2019, Asma reached Koilwar in Bhojpur with her husband on a 60-day visa. After this, she went to Pakistan in September 2019. Then in 2020, she came back to India on a 45-day visa. After this, Asma went to Pakistan on a No Obligation To Return To India (NORI) visa on 16 September 2022. She came to India from Pakistan on 5 December 2022. Since then she has been staying here.

Order of the Central Government: After the death of 26 tourists in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian Government has ordered Pakistanis to leave India. The Union Home Minister also spoke to the CMs of the states regarding this. He said that no Pakistani citizen will be allowed to stay in India.

LTV is a Long-Term Visa which is issued to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistani and Bangladeshi women who are married to Indian men can also get this visa. It ranges usually from 60 days to 5 years.