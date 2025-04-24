ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Srinagar On Friday

Defence officials said that General Dwivedi will be briefed about the counter-terrorism measures in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Representational picture
Representational picture (File)
Published : April 24, 2025 at 5:59 PM IST

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation in the wake of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

According to defense officials posted in Srinagar, the Army chief will be briefed by the top commanders on the counter-terrorism measures taken by the force in the valley and along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A security review meeting with other security agencies is also likely to be held. The 15 Corps commander and other Rashtriya Rifles formation commanders will be present during the visit," the officials said.

The Army chief's visit follows the deadly attack on April 22, when 26 civilians, including tourists and a local horseman, were killed by four heavily armed militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

This will be the Army chief's second visit to Kashmir this month. On April 8, he visited Srinagar to assess the security situation and the operational readiness of the forces.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, the Chief of Army Staff had held discussions on a wide range of issues related to the security scenario in the region.

"The visit was part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to maintain high operational standards and ensure that the forces are well-equipped to handle any security threats in the region," the statement said on April 8.

