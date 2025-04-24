ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Srinagar On Friday

Srinagar: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Srinagar on Friday to review the security situation in the wake of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, officials said.

According to defense officials posted in Srinagar, the Army chief will be briefed by the top commanders on the counter-terrorism measures taken by the force in the valley and along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A security review meeting with other security agencies is also likely to be held. The 15 Corps commander and other Rashtriya Rifles formation commanders will be present during the visit," the officials said.

The Army chief's visit follows the deadly attack on April 22, when 26 civilians, including tourists and a local horseman, were killed by four heavily armed militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF) in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.