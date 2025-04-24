ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Amit Shah, Jaishankar Meet President Murmu; Brief About Steps Taken To Counter Pakistan

Home Minister Amit Shah and EAM S Jaishankar called on President Droupadi Murmu to inform about the steps taken by the government to counter Pakistan.

Jaishankar and Amit Shah met Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 24, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST

New Delhi: In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22, claiming the lives of 26 people, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President Droupadi Murmu to inform about the key decisions taken up by the government to counter Pakistan. It was a brief meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The Centre will also brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources said. Singh will chair the meeting.

As many as 26 people were killed in the gruesome attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadows, was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed and one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in the same year.

Since the attack, India has taken multiple steps against Pakistan, such as suspending the Indus Water treaty, closing the Wagah-Attari border, and declaring certain Pakistani High Commission officers as Persona Non Grata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that every terrotist and their backers will be punished.

