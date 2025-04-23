Married A Week Ago, Navy Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Front Of Wife At Pahalgam

Karnal: It wasn't even a week that Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer from Haryana's Karnal, had embarked on a beautiful chapter in life when he tied the nuptial knot with Himanshi on April 16. The couple planned their honeymoon in Switzerland, but had to change their destination owing to visa issues. If not Switzerland, let's visit the 'Mini Switzerland', they decided, and travelled to Baisaran Valley in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, where tragedy was awaiting them.

Tuesday afternoon, the young officer was soaking in the beauty of the valley with his wife when he was gunned down by the terrorists on the Baisaran meadows, leaving his family members in great shock. What unfolded at the Delhi airport on Wednesday was heart-wrenching to say the least. When Vinay's mortal remains were brought to cargo terminal of the IGI airport, Himanshi cried inconsolably, clinging on to his coffin.

"..And he has the best life wherever he is. We will make him proud in every way...It is because of him that the world is still surviving. We should all be proud of him, in every way," she said, and somehow managed to stand straight to give him a final salute with a 'Jai Hind' that echoed through the terminal.

Who Was Vinay Narwal

A resident of Bhusli village in Karnal district, Vinay Narwal had joined the Indian Navy two years ago and was posted in Kochi, Kerala. Vinay's family has been residing in Sector 7 for the last 15 years. Vinay studied at Sant Kabir School in Karnal and later pursued B.Tech in Delhi. As per his family members, Vinay's birthday was on May 1 and he had planned a grand celebrations after returning from his honeymoon. After that, he was supposed to rejoin duty in Kochi on May 3.

His grandfather Hawa Singh first served in the Border Security Force (BSF) and then joined the Haryana Police before retiring in 2004. Even his uncle, maternal grandfather's brother and few other relatives had also served in the BSF. Vinay's father Rajesh Kumar is posted in Panipat as Superintendent in the Customs Department. His mother Asha Devi and grandmother Biru Devi are homemakers. His younger sister Srishti is in Delhi, preparing for the civil services.

The Tragedy Of Shattered Dreams

Vinay got married to Gurugram girl Himanshi on the 16th, while the reception was held on April 19. Due to delay in Swiss visa, the couple went to Kashmir's Pahalgam for their honeymoon. However, their life was shattered by bullets.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the terrorists suddenly appeared from the woods in Baisaran and indiscriminately started firing at tourists. At that time, Vinay and Himanshi were having bhelpuri at a local stall. A disturbing video from the site which went viral after the incident captured Himanshi shouting in despair. In a trembling voice, she was heard saying, "We were just eating bhelpuri. The terrorists asked my husband about his religion and then shot him dead." Himanshi, however, was spared by the gunmen.

As soon as the news spread, Vinay's family was left devastated. They immediately left for Srinagar to see their son.

If My Grandson Had A Weapon With Him..

Vinay's grandfather Hawa Singh, still struggling to come to terms with the loss, said Vinay always excelled in academics, and was equally brave as a person. "Vinay came home on leave on March 28. His ring ceremony was held on April 4 and the wedding took place in Mussoorie on April 16th. After the reception, he went to his in-laws' place in Gurugram on April 21, from where, both Vinay and Himanshi went to Jammu and Kashmir for honeymoon. They had gone out for a walk when terrorists attacked them. My grandson was very brave. If he had a weapon in his hand, he would have fought them fiercely," Hawa Singh told ETV Bharat.

"I wish he had got that visa (to Switzerland). My grandson would have been alive and with us today," he said, fighting back tears.

Hawa Singh further said, "The government should find out the perpetrators and finish them. Vinay gave his life for the country, and we want the government to give a befitting reply to the terrorists so that no other family has to suffer like this."

Vinay's uncle has also demanded strong action against terrorism. "This (the Pahalgam attack) is a cowardly act. The terrorists need to be eliminated one by one. If needed, I am ready to leave my home and join the Army to fight them," he said.

Navy Stands In Solidarity

Expressing condolences, the Indian Navy said it stands in solidarity with all those who have lost their lives in the heinous act of violence. "Chief of Naval staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and all the personnel of the Indian Navy are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who fell to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this moment of unimaginable grief. The Indian Navy also stands in solemn solidarity with all others that lost their lives in this heinous act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims' families and we pray for the swift recovery of those injured," stated Spokesperson of Indian Navy.

