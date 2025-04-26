ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 175 Detained By Security Forces In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

A police spokesperson said that the suspects were detained by Anantnag Police along with Army and CRPF during large scale raids in the district.

Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack
Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack
Published : April 26, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

Anantnag: Security forces have detained at least 175 people in connection with the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which over two dozen tourists were killed and several others injured.

A spokesperson for District Police Anantnag said that police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem.

Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack
Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack

According to Anantnag police, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district.

"Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities," police said.

To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety, it added.

Security forces at a check post in Anantnag after Pahalgam terror attack
Security forces at a check post in Anantnag after Pahalgam terror attack

A police official said that Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district.

Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack
Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack

Following the Pahalgam deadly attack, security forces demolished the houses of five active terrorists including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in South Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

