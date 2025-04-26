Pahalgam Terror Attack: 175 Detained By Security Forces In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag: Security forces have detained at least 175 people in connection with the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which over two dozen tourists were killed and several others injured.
A spokesperson for District Police Anantnag said that police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem.
According to Anantnag police, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district.
"Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspects have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities," police said.
To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety, it added.
A police official said that Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district.
Following the Pahalgam deadly attack, security forces demolished the houses of five active terrorists including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in South Kashmir's Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
