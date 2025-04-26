ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 175 Detained By Security Forces In Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag

Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack ( ETV Bharat )

Anantnag: Security forces have detained at least 175 people in connection with the recent terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district in which over two dozen tourists were killed and several others injured.

A spokesperson for District Police Anantnag said that police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem.

Security forces conduct a raid at a residential house in Anantnag in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack (ETV Bharat)

According to Anantnag police, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district.