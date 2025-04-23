Pahalgam Deserted As Fear Drives Tourists Out Of Buzzing Destination Following Terrorist Attack

Pahalgam: Pahalgam witnessed a ghostly look on Wednesday, with markets closed and distraught tourists leaving the destination a day after a major terror attack killed 26 persons.
The attack took place in Baisaran, an off-site meadow six kilometres away from the main town and up in the dense forested area of Pahalgam—nearly 100 kilometres from the capital, Srinagar.
Home Minister Amit Shah flew to Baisaran alongside top security officials to undertake a first-hand assessment of the attack site and sent out a strong message to perpetrators of the attack.
According to multiple officials, terrorists wearing army uniforms entered the meadow and opened indiscriminate fire. “The site lacks roads, with horses and ponies the only way to get there. There is also a lack of mobile connectivity. It took us some time to reach there and evacuate tourists,” said an official.
Quoting preliminary reports, another official, who rescued survivors, claimed that the firing continued for almost 20 minutes, with attackers asking about identity and opening fire.
The security forces have undertaken a massive security operation in the adjoining forested area covered with tall pine and deodar trees. But the attack led to panic, and tourism stakeholders, including transporters and hoteliers, offered free services to them. This includes free-of-cost hotels and transport for their return destinations to ensure their comfort.
“There is no doubt tourists are panicked, but we want to stand with them in this hour of grief,” said a volunteer serving refreshments to security forces in the main Pahalgam market.
The shops were shuttered and transport was off the roads, with only tourist vehicles returning towards Srinagar.
Zubair Ahmad, who runs a guest house in Pahalgam, said that all 12 rooms are vacant now. “We were having a group of tourists from Kolkata, but they left early morning,” he said, adding that almost 95 per cent of tourists have left the place following the attack.
He, alongside several hoteliers, said they had bookings for almost a month from now.
“Almost all our bookings are cancelled now,” said Waseem Feroz, who was running a hotel on lease in Pahalgam. “We had taken the hotel on lease this year and were expecting a massive tourist rush, given that the hotels had been brimming with tourists since last month.”
Several visibly distraught tourists from Maharashtra and Karnataka told ETV Bharat they want to leave the place as soon as possible in the face of panic spurred by the attack.
“Our families are worried, and we are getting frequent calls to return,” they said while rushing to board a taxi for the airport.
Almost 400 hotels and guest houses exist in Pahalgam, with one association comprising 150, led by President Mushtaq Pahalgam, confirming that tourists have been leaving the place since yesterday.
But in the meantime, the closure of National Highway 44 at Ramban following the flash floods washing away almost 10 kilometres of the road has furthered worries of tourists.
Many said they are leaving for Srinagar Airport and will check about air tickets from there.
“We wanted to relax here, but it turned out to be the worst nightmare of our lives. We don’t want to look back,” said a tourist who named himself Nand Kishore from Bangalore.
In an advisory to airliners, Director General Civil Aviation Faiz Ahmad Kidwai said that the demand from tourists seeking to return to their home destinations from Srinagar has surged.
Seeking additional flights for evacuating stranded tourists from Srinagar, he advised airliners to consider waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees and provide necessary assistance to tourists.
Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, President of the Tourist Taxi Stand in Pahalgam, said they are providing transport without any charges to tourists evacuating from Pahalgam.
“It is not an attack on Pahalgam but the entire Kashmir,” he told ETV Bharat. “This is an attack on our families, as it has a direct impact on our lives.”
