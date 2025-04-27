ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: Slain Kanpur Businessmans Wife Demands Martyr Status for Him

Kanpur: "He proudly sacrificed his life by identifying himself as a Hindu and saved the lives of many people," said Ashanya, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, demanding the status of a martyr for him.

"The first bullet hit my husband and the terrorists took time asking whether we were Hindu or Muslim... In such a situation, many people got time to run and save their lives," Ashanya told reporters on Saturday.

Shubham, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, married Ashanya on February 12. He was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed in the April 22 attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam. He was cremated in his native village here on Thursday.

"I do not want anything else from the government except that Shubham should be given the status of a martyr. If the government accepts my wish, I will have a reason to live," Ashanya said. While she is still grieving her husband's loss, Ashanya is also angry. "Anyone who shoots by asking one's name and religion should be eliminated," she said.

Recounting the events of April 22, Ashanya said when the terrorists approached her and Shubham and asked them about their religion, she thought the men were trying to prank the couple. "As soon as they came, one of them asked if we were Hindus or Muslims? I thought those people (terrorists) were playing a prank. I turned back, laughed and asked them what was going on.

"Then they repeated their question and as soon as I replied that we were Hindus, a shot was fired and everything was over for me. Shubham's face was covered in blood. I could not understand what had happened," she said. She said she begged the terrorists to shoot her too but they refused, saying they were letting her live so that she could go and tell the government what they did.