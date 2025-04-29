ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: 48 Tourist Sites In Kashmir Including Gurez Valley Shut Amid Security Concerns | List Here

The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 civilians at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam.

File Photo: Place where the terror attack took place on April 22 in Pahalgam
File Photo: Place where the terror attack took place on April 22 in Pahalgam (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST

Updated : April 29, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST

Srinagar: Nearly 50 tourist locations in Kashmir, including public parks, gardens and even the famed Jama Masjid in Srinagar, have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting officials, PTI reported that gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks, remote tourist locations and famed gardens in Kashmir, given the threat perception to tourists. The security review was an ongoing process, and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days, the officials said, according to PTI.

They said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.

The spots put off limits for the tourists include Dooshpathri, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan. Although the authorities have not issued a formal order to this effect, the entry to these places has been blocked. The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort.

Here is the list of tourist places that have shut in Kashmir for now.

  1. Gurez Valley
  2. Yousmarg
  3. Doodpathri
  4. Aharbal
  5. Kousarnag
  6. Bangus
  7. Kariwan Diver
  8. Chandigam
  9. Bangus Valley
  10. Wular/Watlab
  11. Rampora and Rajpora
  12. Chearhar
  13. Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall
  14. Khampoo,Bosnia,Vijitop
  15. Sun Temple Kheribal
  16. Verinag Garden
  17. Sinthan Top
  18. Margantop
  19. Akad Park
  20. Habba Khatoon Point Kawnar
  21. Babareshi Tangmarg
  22. Ringawali Tangmarg
  23. Gogaldara Tangmarg
  24. Baderkote Tangmarg
  25. Shrunz Waterfall
  26. Kamanpost Uri
  27. Namblan Waterfall
  28. Eco Park Khadija
  29. Sangarwani
  30. Jamia Masjid
  31. Badamwari
  32. Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz
  33. Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant
  34. IVORY Hotel Gandtal (Theed)
  35. Padshapal resorts and restaurant (Faqir Gujri)
  36. Cherry Tree Resort (Faqir Gujri)
  37. North cliff cafe and retreat by stay pattern (Astanmarg paragliding point)
  38. Astanmarg paragliding point
  39. Forest Hill Cottage (Astan Mohalla, Dara)
  40. Eco village resort (Dara
  41. Astanmarg View Point
  42. Mamneth and Mahadev Hills
  43. Buddhist Monastery, Harwan
  44. Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Far
  45. Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort
  46. Lachpatri Lateral
  47. Hung Park
  48. Naranag

TAGGED:

