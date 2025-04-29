Pahalgam Attack: 48 Tourist Sites In Kashmir Including Gurez Valley Shut Amid Security Concerns | List Here

Srinagar: Nearly 50 tourist locations in Kashmir, including public parks, gardens and even the famed Jama Masjid in Srinagar, have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.
Quoting officials, PTI reported that gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks, remote tourist locations and famed gardens in Kashmir, given the threat perception to tourists. The security review was an ongoing process, and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days, the officials said, according to PTI.
They said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.
The spots put off limits for the tourists include Dooshpathri, Duksum, Sinthan Top, Acchabal, Bangus valley, Margan Top and Tosamaidan. Although the authorities have not issued a formal order to this effect, the entry to these places has been blocked. The decision to shut down the tourist locations comes a week after terrorists shot dead 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort.
Here is the list of tourist places that have shut in Kashmir for now.
- Gurez Valley
- Yousmarg
- Doodpathri
- Aharbal
- Kousarnag
- Bangus
- Kariwan Diver
- Chandigam
- Bangus Valley
- Wular/Watlab
- Rampora and Rajpora
- Chearhar
- Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall
- Khampoo,Bosnia,Vijitop
- Sun Temple Kheribal
- Verinag Garden
- Sinthan Top
- Margantop
- Akad Park
- Habba Khatoon Point Kawnar
- Babareshi Tangmarg
- Ringawali Tangmarg
- Gogaldara Tangmarg
- Baderkote Tangmarg
- Shrunz Waterfall
- Kamanpost Uri
- Namblan Waterfall
- Eco Park Khadija
- Sangarwani
- Jamia Masjid
- Badamwari
- Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz
- Aali Kadal JJ Food Restaurant
- IVORY Hotel Gandtal (Theed)
- Padshapal resorts and restaurant (Faqir Gujri)
- Cherry Tree Resort (Faqir Gujri)
- North cliff cafe and retreat by stay pattern (Astanmarg paragliding point)
- Astanmarg paragliding point
- Forest Hill Cottage (Astan Mohalla, Dara)
- Eco village resort (Dara
- Astanmarg View Point
- Mamneth and Mahadev Hills
- Buddhist Monastery, Harwan
- Dachigam – Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Far
- Astanpora(especially Qayam Gah resort
- Lachpatri Lateral
- Hung Park
- Naranag