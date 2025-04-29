ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: 48 Tourist Sites In Kashmir Including Gurez Valley Shut Amid Security Concerns | List Here

Srinagar: Nearly 50 tourist locations in Kashmir, including public parks, gardens and even the famed Jama Masjid in Srinagar, have been shut as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.

Quoting officials, PTI reported that gates have been closed at 48 of the 87 public parks, remote tourist locations and famed gardens in Kashmir, given the threat perception to tourists. The security review was an ongoing process, and more locations may be added to the list in the coming days, the officials said, according to PTI.

They said the tourist locations which have been closed are in far-flung areas of Kashmir and include some of the new destinations thrown open over the past 10 years.