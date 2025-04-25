Pahalgam Attack: Rahul Gandhi Says Opposition Supports Government Action, Dismayed Over Attacks On Kashmiris

Srinagar: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the injured tourist in Srinagar on Friday and said the opposition supports “whatever action the government wants to take” in the aftermath of the attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul landed at Srinagar Airport today at 1 pm and drove to the Army hospital, where he enquired about the health of an injured tourist. Later, he met the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar, and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He also held a short meeting with Congress leaders in Srinagar, civil society, trade groups and student activists.

“I met the chief minister and LG. They briefed me on what had happened. I assured both of them that my party and I fully support them,” he told reporters in a brief interaction before leaving Srinagar.

The Congress leader was dismayed over the attacks on Kashmiri students in the rest of the country and urged that every Indian must stay united and together. “It is sad to see some people are attacking my brothers and sisters from Kashmir in the rest of the country,” he said.

Several Kashmiri students in outside states are complaining of threats and harassment by some persons after the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir government and the students' association have urged the state governments to ensure the safety of the Kashmiri students.

“It is very important for all of us to stand united and fight this nasty action that has been taken and defeat terrorism once and for all,” Rahul said.

Supporting the Centre government's decisions against Pakistan in the aftermath of the attack, Rahul said the united opposition held a meeting with the government on Thursday and supports “whatever action” the government wants to take.

He said the attack on tourists has been a tragedy, and his visit to Kashmir was aimed “to get a sense of what is going on and to help”. "My love and affection to everybody who lost their loved ones," he said.

The attack on tourists in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 drew widespread condemnation across the world, while Jammu and Kashmir observed a day-long shutdown and protests against the massacre of 26 tourists, including a Kashmiri ponywalla, Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

“The entire people of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned this terrible action, and they have fully supported the nation at this time,” Rahul said.

He said he met one of the injured but could not meet the other injured and their families, as they had been discharged from the hospital.

Rahul said the idea behind the attack is to divide society, to make brother fight brother, and urged every single Indian to stand united and together so that “we can defeat what the terrorists were trying to do”.