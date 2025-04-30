ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi To Chair Four Major Back-To-Back Meetings At His Residence Today

New Delhi: Amid the cry of Pahalgam revenge and escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair four major meetings in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet will meet at Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence here.

This is the first time all the cabinet committees are meeting back-to-back ever since the dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Till the filling of the report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Dova and other top officials have already reached the PM's residence.

Expressing full confidence in India's armed forces, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday gave a “free hand” to launch a major strike against terrorists and their handlers living across the border.

Presiding over a meeting that took place for more than one hour at the PM's residence on Tuesday, Modi took stock of the overall preparation for a possible military action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan and chiefs of all the armed forces were present in the meeting.