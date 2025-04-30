Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi To Chair Four Major Back-To-Back Meetings At His Residence Today

New Delhi: Amid the cry of Pahalgam revenge and escalating tension between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to chair four major meetings in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet will meet at Modi’s 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence here.
This is the first time all the cabinet committees are meeting back-to-back ever since the dastardly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in J&K’s Pahalgam on April 22.
Till the filling of the report, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Dova and other top officials have already reached the PM's residence.
Expressing full confidence in India's armed forces, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday gave a “free hand” to launch a major strike against terrorists and their handlers living across the border.
Presiding over a meeting that took place for more than one hour at the PM's residence on Tuesday, Modi took stock of the overall preparation for a possible military action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan and chiefs of all the armed forces were present in the meeting.
The meeting, according to some officials, discussed some strong measures which are likely to be adopted by the government following the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam.
Amid growing tensions, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Tuesday evening spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack at Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
In a call with Jaishankar, Guterres reiterated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, noting the importance of pursuing justice and accountability for these attacks through lawful means while voicing deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
“Received a call from @UN SG @antonioguterres. Appreciate his unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Agreed on the importance of accountability. India is resolved that the perpetrators, planners and backers of this attack are brought to justice,” Jaishankar tweeted after talking to Guterres.
It is worth mentioning that the Cabinet Committee on Security is meeting for the second time ever since the Pahalgam terror attack took place.
In its previous meeting last week, the CCS had reviewed the overall security situation of the country and put the forces on alert, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.