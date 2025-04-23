ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Cabinet Committee On Security

New Delhi: A day after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam left 26 people dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to take stock of the situation and deliberate on the government's strategy.

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the meeting, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior bureaucrats. Shah briefed the Prime Minister on the attack and discussed the measures to be taken in its aftermath.

According to sources, the meeting went on for almost two and half hours. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also part of the CCS, could not attend the meeting as she is on her way back from the United States after cutting short her official visit in the wake of the terror attack.

Among those also present at the meeting were Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry, besides the prime minister's two principal secretaries P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.