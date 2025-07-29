ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Among Three Terrorists Eliminated In Srinagar

Weapons, ammunition, grenades, communication devices, and tactical gear were recovered from the three slain Pakistani terrorists during 'Operation Mahadev' in Dachigam forests, Kashmir. ( Etv Bharat )

Srinagar: The three Pakistani terrorists killed in the Dachigam forests of Kashmir were the result of a sustained search operation by the Indian Army over the past three months. The trio, including the Pahalagam terror attack mastermind, were killed during 'Operation Mahadev' in the upper reaches of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir a day ago in a joint military operation by the Army, Police and Central Reserve Police Force.

Terrorists killed 25 tourists and a local pony operator inside Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Since then, the searches have been underway in forests spanning from south Kashmir to Dachigam forests in Srinagar. The slain terrorists have been identified as Suleman Shah alias Faisal Jaat, Hamza Afgani and Jibran Bhai.

Indian Army’s Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma said that search operations had been going on from South Kashmir to Dachigam forest areas for the past few months.

The searches followed a consistent flow of information about the presence of terrorists in the forests in this region, an official said. But after specific intelligence inputs were received in Lidwas meadow area in the higher reaches of Srinagar, special teams of security forces, with assistance from intelligence agencies, were set up to hunt down the hiding terrorists.

Two AK Series Rifles, one M4 Rifle and a large quantity of ammunition and warlike stores were recovered from the site. According to the Indian army statement, the mission marks a critical step in restoring security in Kashmir and the commitment of the Indian Army towards establishing peace and development.