Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Kashmiri Students Threatened In Multiple States, Asked To 'Leave Or Face Action'

Screengrab from the video shared by JKSA showing Kashmiri students in Chandigarh narrating how they were threatened and attacked with sharp weapons. ( JKSA )

Srinagar: Scores of Kashmiris, especially students enrolled in educational institutes across multiple states, have been allegedly threatened by right-wing groups in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In Uttarakhand, a right-wing body issued an ultimatum, warning Kashmiris to leave the northern state by 10 am (Wednesday) or be ready to "receive the treatment".

Hindu Raksha Dal leader Lalit Sharma, in a video widely shared on social media, demanded that Kashmiri Muslims leave Uttarakhand before 10 am on Wednesday.

“We cannot express the pain we have felt after the Pahalgam incident…If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. Tomorrow, all our workers will leave their homes to give this treatment to Kashmiri Muslims. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine," Sharma said.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) President Nasir Khuehami said they have received distress calls from Kashmiris studying and working in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states.

Threatening posts have been put out demanding that colleges in Dehradun expel Kashmiri Muslim students, he claimed. "Around 20 terrified Kashmiri students from BFIT College in Suduwala, Dehradun have already rushed to the Airport to save their lives from right-wing violence. Uttarakhand Chief Minister must act now," said Khuehami, on behalf of the association.

"Since Tuesday night, there has been a wave of anger that has spread across many states, leading to violent backlash against Kashmiri students, who are being targeted for the attack without any relation to it," he said.

In UP's Prayagraj, a few landlords have asked Kashmiri students to vacate their rented accommodations immediately, citing security concerns, the JKSA head added. "Some have already left under pressure. This is alarming. Prayagraj is a sensitive region, and there are growing fears of harassment and profiling," he said.

The Association requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "act immediately" and ensure that "fringe elements" do not target innocent Kashmiris. "Their safety, dignity, and right to reside anywhere in India must be protected," JKSA said.

In Derabassi, Chandigarh, Kashmiri students, as per JKSA, were attacked with sharp objects within their hostel. "One student was badly hurt, and the security of the college failed to act. The Punjab Police too were blamed for not providing adequate help in time," a student could be heard in a video, which was also shared by JKSA.

Similar threats were made in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, where Arni University students were threatened, their hostel room doors broken open, as "local attackers" verbally abused the Kashmiri students, calling them "terrorists".

Kashmiri Parents Worried

The wave of threats to Kashmiri students has worried their parents, many of whom are asking their wards to return home. Among them is Srinagar resident Haleema Bano, whose 20-year-old son Zubair is enrolled in an engineering course at a university in Punjab. The anxious mother has called her son a dozen times since yesterday after he told him that some of the Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in his hostel.