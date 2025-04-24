Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Kashmiri Students Threatened In Multiple States, Asked To 'Leave Or Face Action'

Srinagar: Scores of Kashmiris, especially students enrolled in educational institutes across multiple states, have been allegedly threatened by right-wing groups in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
In Uttarakhand, a right-wing body issued an ultimatum, warning Kashmiris to leave the northern state by 10 am (Wednesday) or be ready to "receive the treatment".
Hindu Raksha Dal leader Lalit Sharma, in a video widely shared on social media, demanded that Kashmiri Muslims leave Uttarakhand before 10 am on Wednesday.
“We cannot express the pain we have felt after the Pahalgam incident…If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. Tomorrow, all our workers will leave their homes to give this treatment to Kashmiri Muslims. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine," Sharma said.
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) President Nasir Khuehami said they have received distress calls from Kashmiris studying and working in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states.
Threatening posts have been put out demanding that colleges in Dehradun expel Kashmiri Muslim students, he claimed. "Around 20 terrified Kashmiri students from BFIT College in Suduwala, Dehradun have already rushed to the Airport to save their lives from right-wing violence. Uttarakhand Chief Minister must act now," said Khuehami, on behalf of the association.
"Since Tuesday night, there has been a wave of anger that has spread across many states, leading to violent backlash against Kashmiri students, who are being targeted for the attack without any relation to it," he said.
In UP's Prayagraj, a few landlords have asked Kashmiri students to vacate their rented accommodations immediately, citing security concerns, the JKSA head added. "Some have already left under pressure. This is alarming. Prayagraj is a sensitive region, and there are growing fears of harassment and profiling," he said.
The Association requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to "act immediately" and ensure that "fringe elements" do not target innocent Kashmiris. "Their safety, dignity, and right to reside anywhere in India must be protected," JKSA said.
In Derabassi, Chandigarh, Kashmiri students, as per JKSA, were attacked with sharp objects within their hostel. "One student was badly hurt, and the security of the college failed to act. The Punjab Police too were blamed for not providing adequate help in time," a student could be heard in a video, which was also shared by JKSA.
Similar threats were made in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, where Arni University students were threatened, their hostel room doors broken open, as "local attackers" verbally abused the Kashmiri students, calling them "terrorists".
Kashmiri Parents Worried
The wave of threats to Kashmiri students has worried their parents, many of whom are asking their wards to return home. Among them is Srinagar resident Haleema Bano, whose 20-year-old son Zubair is enrolled in an engineering course at a university in Punjab. The anxious mother has called her son a dozen times since yesterday after he told him that some of the Kashmiri students were allegedly attacked in his hostel.
"He (Zubair) told me some boys were attacked in their hostel, and now they are being told to vacate," she said, her voice trembling with concern. "I request Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, (Lieutenant Governor) Manoj Sinha and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah to ensure security of Kashmiri students pursuing studies in different colleges and universities across the nation," she said.
Considering the situation could turn worse, Kashmir-based politicians have taken up the issue with the central government. Sajad Lone, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference Chairman, seconded these concerns, urging the union government to act fast to ensure security for Kashmiri students across the country.
"There have been numerous incidents in the nation where Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even requested to leave their residential complexes," he said while adding, "I request the union government to please provide the Kashmiri students with safety."
There have been many incidents across the country wherein Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even asked to vacate their residential premises.— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) April 24, 2025
I request the union government to please ensure the safety of Kashmiri students.
CM Omar Says 'In Touch' With Other States
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his government was in touch with the authorities in the states where reports of Kashmiris being threatened are originating from. "I’m also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," he said in the post on X on Wednesday.
He was reacting to his party, J&K National Conference, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, who said videos showing Kashmiri students terrified were being shared on social media.
Mehbooba Speaks To Amit Shah
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also requested the Home Minister to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students and traders across various states. "Spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah ji to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack," she said.
She further said, "We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students & traders across various states. Urged him to intervene without delay to ensure their safety & protection wherever such incidents are being reported."
Spoke with Home Minister @AmitShah ji to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly…— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 24, 2025
Resident Commission New Delhi Establishes Helpline For J&K Students
Given the threats, the Resident Commission, J&K Government in New Delhi, has established a helpline for the students of J&K studying across the country. A communiqué received from the Resident Commission New Delhi reads, "The students hailing from J&K, studying in different States, may contact on following Telephone numbers of Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi in case of any help/assistance:
- Hello JK Mobile Number: 7303620090
- Manager JK House, Chanakyapuri: 9682389265
- Manager JK House, 5 Prithviraj Road: 9419158581
- Resident Commission J&K Govt, New Delhi: 01124611108, 01124615475, 01124611157, 01126112021 and 01126112022".
The communiqué adds that the above-mentioned numbers shall remain operational 24/7 for any kind of assistance.
