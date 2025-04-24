Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Kashmiri People Cooperate But Who Will Assure Our Safety,' Say Tourists In Valley

Srinagar: The deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir has left the once buzzing Boulevard Road on the popular Dal Lake in Srinagar almost deserted, with sporadic tourists walking its footpath and riding in Shikaras.

The attack has left some scared, while those who arrived a day after the attack feel confident of travelling across Kashmir, except the bruised Pahalgam. The departure of the distressed visitors and cancellation of thousands of bookings in the last three days have left tour operators and Shikara owners worried about the industry and their livelihood.

A group of 16 men who arrived from Uttar Pradesh in the Valley a day after the attack said they don't feel scared as the government has made sufficient security arrangements for the visitors.

Vishal Gupta, who has travelled from Varanasi, said the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah reassured their safety in the Valley, and they don't feel any fear. "Local people are very supportive. They have also protested against the attack. We feel sad for them victims, but we can't do anything as those who have left can't return," Gupta told ETV Bharat at Dal Lake.

The group had not kept Pahalgam in their itinerary, and now they are going to Gulmarg, Doodpathri resorts, which are located in north Kashmir. Manish Kumar Jaiswal, who is from Gorakhpur, said they feel hurt by the attack, but they are "enjoying" their visit.

Abhay Kumar Tiwari, who is from Varanasi, said that tourists should come to Kashmir without any fear as the security forces and administration have kept all security arrangements for the tourists. The group was referring to the Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel who are patrolling the Boulevard Road and its footpaths for reassure the tourists of safety and security.

However, their confidence and fearlessness are not exuded by a group of women tourists who arrived in Kashmir on the day when the attack was happening in Pahalgam.

Suchitra, an elderly female visitor from the group, said they were on their way to Pahalgam when the attack took place, but their driver returned on the way when he learnt about it.

"We had no idea of the attack, and we learned about it in the hotel room. We are so scared that seven of us stayed in a single room for the night, and we are scared to move around in Srinagar or go to other destinations," Suchitra told ETV Bharat.

She and her six friends are leaving on Saturday as their trip is ending the same day. “Who will come here for one year? We spent money by coming here, but we felt deep fear and didn't want to leave the hotel. Our family is pressuring us to return. Who will assure our safety here?” another female visitor said.

Shikara and Houseboat owners in the Dal Lake, who derive their livelihood primarily from tourism, said the hotels, houseboats and shikaras in Dal Lake were full. "Two days after the attack, they are empty. This attack has dealt a blow to our livelihood," Ghulam Mohammad, an elderly Shikara owner, told ETV Bharat.

He said that two days ago he had no time from work, but now he was sitting idle on the Dal bank.