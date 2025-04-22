Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kashmiri Hoteliers To Provide All Help To Tourists In 'Testing Times'

Srinagar: In the aftermath of Pahalgam attack on tourists, the hoteliers in the Kashmir valley said they will provide all assistance to tourists who are arriving in Srinagar from Pahalgam.

A deadly terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran valley in Pahalgam in Anantnag district has created fear among the visitors in the popular tourist destination. The authorities have ensured the safety of the tourists, but many are returning to Srinagar.

A group of tourists, who had come from Maharashtra for a week-long trip, said they are returning to Srinagar. "Tonight we were staying in Pahalgam. The attack has terrified us, and we will be moving towards Srinagar," they said. In Srinagar city, the hoteliers announced that they are providing all assistance to the tourists who are in distress.

"I have been informed that a good number of tourists have started to move towards Srinagar from Pahalgam. I request all my members to provide all possible help to them. It is a testing time for all us. Let's prove our commitment to the great cause of humanity," said Gowhar Maqbool, President, Kashmir Hotels And Restaurants Owners Association.

Manzoor Pakhtoon, Chairman, Houseboat Association, said that the tourism stakeholders will provide all assistance to the tourists in this time of grief. "We are always there. We will provide all help to the tourists. Whatever they need in the shape of accommodation etc, we will help them. Our fraternity is ready to stand with them in this situation," Pakhtoon told ETV Bharat.

Rouf Tramboo, a veteran tour operator, said the attack has shattered the tourism industry. He said several tourists are returning from Pahalgam to Srinagar, and the industry stakeholders are providing them all help.

"Amid this shocking attack, all tour operators have decided to provide all assistance to tourists. We are in solidarity with tourists, and the whole industry stands with them. Whatever they need in this distressing situation, we are here for them," Tramboo told ETV Bharat.