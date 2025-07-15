Pahalgam Attack Jolts Kashmir Tourism; CM Omar Abdullah Urges ‘Repeat Tourism’ Comeback

Srinagar: The deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this year, which left 25 tourists and a local horse man dead, has jolted the tourism sector in the valley with tourist footfall in the first half of 2025 reduced to over half as compared to the same period last year.

Official data of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department accessed by ETV Bharat revealed that during the first half of 2025, the Kashmir Valley welcomed around 7.53 lakh tourists. While the Valley saw a promising start with 5.25 lakh arrivals in the first three months, the deadly terrorist attack on April 22 at Baisaran meadows of Pahalgam led to a sharp decline, resulting in an overall drop of nearly 52% in tourist footfall compared to the same period last year, data revealed.

According to data, over 15.65 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in the first six months of 2024. During the same period in 2023, the Valley had recorded more than 13.63 lakh tourist arrivals. Domestic tourist numbers also dropped by 52%, from 15.39 lakh in 2024 to 7.38 lakh in 2025, while foreign arrivals declined by 41%, falling from 25,995 to 15,319.

Interestingly, Kashmir saw a 14.8% increase in overall tourist arrivals in 2024 compared to 2023. Domestic tourist footfall rose by 14.2%, climbing from 13.48 lakh in 2023 to 15.39 lakh in 2024, while the number of foreign visitors saw a sharp 64% jump, rising from 15,852 to 25,995.

Admitting that the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, delivered a major blow to tourist arrivals in Kashmir, a senior officer in the Tourism Department said, "Not only domestic but also foreign tourists were choosing Kashmir as their holiday destination, but the Pahalgam attack shook the entire industry. The numbers speak for themselves. We were expecting another record-breaking year— from 15,65,851 tourists, including 25,995 foreigners, in the first half of 2024 to just 7,53,856, including 15,319 foreigners, this year. Do I need to say more?"

Security forces inspect the site in the aftermath of an attack in Pahalgam, about 90kms (55 miles) from Srinagar on April 23, 2025. (File/AFP)

"The Valley has still maintained its reputation as a top vacation spot. I appreciate the nearly two lakh tourists who, despite the attack, kept their faith in us. With the Amarnath Yatra underway, we are hopeful that these pilgrims will spread a positive message across the country and that our autumn and winter seasons will bring better days for the region," the official added.

Stakeholders too are hopeful about the efforts and initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government to revive and promote tourism in the region.

Farooq Ahmad Kuthoo, former president of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK), said, "We have seen a lot during these months. I salute the people who came here despite some trying to spread negativity about Kashmir. But let me say this clearly: if you're not visiting Kashmir, you're playing into the hands of terrorists. They don't want tourism here. And let's be clear—everyone in Kashmir has condemned the April 22 attack and continues to do so."

"I appreciate the steps being taken by the J&K government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and our tourism bodies. These may seem like baby steps, but I believe they will prove beneficial and bring tourists back to the Valley in large numbers," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah asserted that the focus should now be on "repeat tourism" in Kashmir. "We must recognize that tourists won't return only for our Mughal gardens or the Tulip bloom, nor just for the gondola rides in Gulmarg. They (tourists) return when offered something new, something refreshing each time. Adventure tourism provides exactly that. No two experiences are ever the same. The trail looks different in the morning than it does at sunset. Each trek offers a unique story," the Chief Minister said.

Calling for the preservation and promotion of the region's historic trekking routes, he said these trails, connecting Jammu with Kashmir and Kashmir with Ladakh, are not just physical pathways but cultural corridors of heritage and sustainable tourism.

Boatmen row their 'Shikaras' after the Pahalgam tourist attack, at Dal Lake in Srinagar on April 24, 2025. (File/AFP)

"It is imperative that we market our trekking routes not just as a tourism product, but as part of our ecological and cultural legacy. We must not confine ourselves to markets where advisories act as obstacles. There are many countries with no such restrictions, whose tourists would be eager to explore our terrain,” he said.



Tourist Arrival In Kashmir During First Six Months-Year-wise

2025

Total tourists to Kashmir: 7,53,856

Foreigners: 15,319

Domestic: 7,38,537

2024

Total tourists to Kashmir: 15,65,851

Foreigners: 25,995

Domestic: 15,39,856

2023