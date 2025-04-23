Pahalgam Attack Fallout: Security Tightened In Doda, Kishtwar Upper Reaches

Jammu: After the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by heavily armed terrorists, security forces have increased vigil on the upper reaches of Doda and Kishtwar districts bordering Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces have already been manning the upper reaches of the twin districts following inputs of terrorists in the forest areas, and now the vigil has been increased after the Pahalgam attack.

“Already forces are keeping alert in both these districts, and we are alert to the situation arising after the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shridhar Patil, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, told ETV Bharat.

Both Doda and Kishtwar districts share a major portion of their areas with the Anantnag district of south Kashmir, and due to dense forest, terrorists have been taking advantage of natural hideouts and keeping out of reach of security forces.

“As Pahalgam is deep into the hinterlands of Kashmir valley and does not have immediate access to Line of Control (LoC) or international border, terrorists may try to seek safer places to remain out of the hands of security forces and Doda and Kishtwar districts being near and due to the dense forests, terrorists may try to flee to these areas,” claimed a intelligence official, who keeps an eye on the emerging security situation in Chenab valley.