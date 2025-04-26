ETV Bharat / bharat

Pahalgam Attack Fallout: '90% Tourism Bookings For Kashmir Cancelled For Next 10 Days'

Srinagar: With the mass exodus of tourists from Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack, ninety per cent of tourism bookings for the next week have been cancelled, the country's top tour operators said.

Sudhir Patil of Veena Patil Hospitality Private Limited (Veena World), a prominent tour and travel operator, said the terrorists have not killed tourists but aimed to hit the soul and destroy the bond between the country and Kashmir developed over the years.

"We are facing cancellations as the attack has shaken the confidence of tourists. The next two months are peak tourist season, and almost all hotels, from five-star to low-budget ones, were booked. But unfortunately, now there are 90-100 per cent cancellations for the next 10 days," Patil told ETV Bharat.

He, along with a few leading tour operators from the country, arrived in Kashmir after the terror attack to interact with local tourism stakeholders and authorities for instilling confidence among tourists.

Patil said they plan to allow visitors who booked a tour package to delay their travel till May 2026 without cancelling their bookings. The tour operators, according to him, can offer them an option to travel to Kashmir on the same bookings till May 2026.

He described the terror attack as shocking, saying they never expected it to happen. “It is really shocking and terribly upsets me. The attack is going to hit tourism, and we are cancelling bookings. Some tourists stayed back in Kashmir, and I hail their courage. But they were extended support by locals," he added.