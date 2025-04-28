Pahalgam Attack Casts Shadow Of Fear And Panic Over Kashmir Villages Along LoC

Srinagar: As snow was melting from passes after a long and harsh winter, it unleashed a new lease of life to scores of Kashmir's villages with farmers returning to fields and forests.

Hajinaar village, alongside the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, is one such village buzzing with its routine activities until last week. But now, the remote village with over 1500 inhabitants has fallen silent and lives under the shadow of war.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the resurgence of firing along the LoC has shattered the fragile calm brought by the ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan since February 2021. These incidents of firing have renewed fears and panic among scores of villages, putting people on edge.

Twenty-five tourists and a local pony operator were killed by terrorists with links traced to Pakistan, prompting India to downgrade ties with that country. This includes stopping water to Pakistan by suspending the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), closing the Attari-Wagah border point and asking Pakistani nationals in India to leave by April 27.

This heightened tension has prompted people like Jaffer Hussain Lone in Hajinaar village to brace for the worst. He says they have repurposed the community as well as private bunkers in the village and restricted their movement outside.

Inside view of a bunker (ETV Bharat)

“We were living in peace for the last four years. The bunkers were locked and had gathered dust. People were moving freely without any fear of coming under shell or firing. But the fear has returned to our village after the Pahalgam terror attack,” says Lone, who is a former Sarpanch.

In the last few days, the village with four community underground bunkers, which were constructed by the central government in the last decade, has been repurposed. Close to 14,460 bunkers (community and individual) were constructed by the government of India across Jammu and Kashmir for the protection of the civilian population.

Otherwise, artillery shelling and firing have resulted in casualties and injuries to scores of people across the region in the last more than three decades. Besides, it caused loss of properties and livelihoods and prompted thousands of villagers to abandon their homes for safety. But the community bunkers, consisting of two rooms and a washroom accommodating 100 people, provided them with some shield from the shells flying over their villages.

When guns fell and peace returned to border villages, it allowed thousands of villagers to live without fear. This has paved the way for many to repurpose these bunkers as storerooms or stocking fodder for livestock.

Lone said they cleaned bunkers and removed the stocks in the last few days, bracing for guns to start roaring again. “Bullets and shells would fly over our heads, and we lost lives and properties in it. Shells would fall in our courtyards or villages. But bunkers are the only safe places in such a situation, and we expect to go inside them anytime now in the face of tension,” he told ETV Bharat.

This has forced the suspension of a series of activities, including farming and grazing, with an advisory against going to forests or fields falling along the LoC, said Raja Abdul Hameed Khan of Karnah’s Batpora village. The cultivation season for wheat and potatoes starts by April-end in scores of border villages.

“It has disturbed our sleep. Even if a stone drops outside, we fear it as a shell. Markets are shut and the roads are deserted as people rarely go out,” said Khan, whose village is close to the LoC.

In Gurez Valley, which was brimming with trekkers and was seen as a virgin destination by Bollywood during the peace years, panic and fear are returning once again.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) former Sarpanch Ahmadullah Khan of Barnoi village in Gurez’s Tulail said they are alert and have suspended going to forests where villagers collect firewood and take livestock to these places for grazing.

“People were coming to border villages and enjoying themselves in peace. We were expecting more visitors this year, as the suspension of artillery shells and firing was paving the way for queues of visitors. But now everything stands changed as panic looms in our heads,” said Lone.